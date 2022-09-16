It's Friday, which means we're counting down toward kickoff across East Texas. Our reporters, photographers and correspondents will be at nearly 20 area games, and we will be updating the scores of every game featuring an East Texas team at etvarsity.com. Here's are five things you should know heading into tonight's games.
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Our live scoreboard will be updated constantly throughout the evening as scores roll in. As part of that, we'll include the score-by-quarters and full scoring summaries for four of our biggest games. CLICK HERE
GILMER at LINDALE: Our Zone Game of the Week features the unbeaten Buckeyes traveling to Lindale to face the 2-1 Eagles. While Gilmer has won the last two meetings, both have been exciting, high-scoring affairs. STORY
TYLER LEGACY at TEXAS HIGH: The Red Raiders are hitting the road for the first time this season, heading to Texarkana to face the Tigers. Legacy will be looking to erase any lingering memories of last week's game against Longview. STORY
NORTH MESQUITE at TYLER: District District 7-5A Division I play gets underway tonight for the Lions, when they face the North Mesquite Stallions at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field. STORY
JACKSONVILLE at PINE TREE: The Fightin' Indians will be looking to end a three-game skid against the Pirates, and pick up their first win of the young season, when they travel to Longview to face Pine Tree. STORY