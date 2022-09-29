Living the American Dream, born in Mexico and current Tyler resident Maria Abarca, has opened up a food truck in town called ‘Antojitos’ that can fulfill a numerous amount of cravings for East Texas residents.
Abarca has been in the food business for a lot of years, and is the sister of business owner Ruby Abarca of Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant who is well known and loved in the community.
She has helped and assisted Ruby with the business throughout the years and even created the recipes of the flavored waters or ‘Aguas Frescas’ in the popular restaurant such as the Dragonfruit and Peach Mango, she said. Although she has established popular recipes she said everything is shared within the family, and everyone works together as a team.
Family support being a huge part of the business, Abarca mentioned Ruby being a big inspiration for the start of Antojitos who just made it debut during the Rose City Fiesta at Bergfeld Park in August.
“I’ve always loved to make snacks and things like that. My role model has always been her (Ruby) especially if you want to fight for something you want. She has always been our support in helping us succeed and have our own business whether it's a food truck or in the future if god would like, a restaurant of Antojitos,” she said.
The name of Antojitos is the spanish word for ‘Cravings’ which Abarca said the name simply came out of the typical craving moments throughout the day that people tend to have.
“When we want to eat something you’re like, ‘I craved something, I’m craving that,’ Antojitos (cravings) because we always have cravings of eating something,” she said.
Menu items consist of ‘cravings’ or snacks with Abarca’s special touch, such as mini pancakes, waffle on a stick, and popular hispanic items such as mangonadas, chips preparados, corn in a cup, agua frescas, hot cheetos with cheese and more.
Unique items on the menu cater to personalized items which Abarca emphasizes it revolves to the client’s liking and will make any combination and add toppings to menu items allowing customers to really fulfill their cravings.
The menu holds unique items such as a teddy bear cup that holds a flavored slushie which holds a side of takis, hot cheeto chips and chamoy.
Food is also served like fries that come with steak, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, melted cheese, tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas, which are Guerrero style, she said.
Although Antojitos is a new business in town, Abarca appreciates the support the community has given her. She mentioned the joy she has to call it her own and have her second gig at the East Texas Fair which is currently where people can find her.
“I don’t even believe it myself that I’m here in the East Texas fair,” she said. “I can’t believe it. The feeling that this is mine, and this is another step that God has helped me with.”
I’m very grateful for everyone who has supported and bought from us.”
Throughout the years, Abarca has worked alongside Ruby and mentioned what started it all was candy that was and is still currently sold in the restaurant. The candy is battered in chamoy and comes in gushers, nerds, watermelon rings, mixes and manguitos candy, she said.
“That's what I started with, I have twins and I couldn’t work at that time and my husband was off work for several days and I thought, “what do I do, what do I do” and I saw that was very new and I started doing them without any money because a sister-in-law let me borrow money. We didn’t have any money, my daughters were newborns and I couldn’t work, my husband had only a few hours of work at his job, so I started doing that. My sister in law bought me everything and people liked it, it has its own touch and we’ve been selling them for three years now,” she said.
Throughout time, wanting more for her family was what inspired her and pushed her to finally start the business, she said.
“I’ve always liked doing this but it was always the fear of, ‘it can't’ happen, people are not going to like it,’ but it was for my family, my three daughters, and to give them a better life and to have my own business,” she said.
Born in the Mexico city of Guerrero she is proud to bring that representation to East Texas with her food truck. Abarca said she hopes to get more events to attend and eventually open up a restaurant with Antojitos.
To keep up with the business you can search it on Facebook under ‘Los Antojitos Tx LLC.’