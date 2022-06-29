Fit City Tyler is calling for local health leaders and community members to join its efforts in keeping Smith County in the top 25% healthiest counties, officials said during a presentation on Wednesday.
Smith County received the ranking in the 2022 County Health Rankings, which serve as an objective model for community health and emphasize factors that influence how long and how well people live.
Fit City Tyler, which is set to relaunch after a pandemic pause, will utilize data collected from the rankings to encourage community-wide health. The collation was founded by NET Health CEO George Roberts and Dave Berry in 2010 after city medical leaders said Tyler was suffering from an obesity problem.
“Our initial mission statement was making Tyler a good city one step, one bike, one health conscious decision at a time,” Berry said.
Berry, the former editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph where he worked for 20-plus years, said health professionals asked the newspaper what it could do to promote health and fitness within the city. The newspaper hired 13 interns that summer who helped with weekly health stories and other initiatives, Berry said.
The obesity statistics for Smith County in 2010 were alarming, according to Fit City Tyler. Numbers showed that 28% of adults in Smith County were suffering from obesity and 66% of adults were overweight. In children, stats showed that 40% of Texas school children were either overweight or obese.
Obesity can be one of the leading factors in diabetes, strokes and cardiovascular diseases, which are some of the leading causes of deaths in the United States.
After their efforts and beginning to see improvements in residents’ health, Fit City Tyler was forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berry said there are groups in the city now that are already helping promote physical fitness. However, he believes there are other areas of fitness that can be worked on now that Fit City Tyler is relaunching.
The major focus of Fit City Tyler as it relaunches will be mental fitness.
“If you talk to people post-pandemic, they’re more stressed and there’s greater anxiety, so we feel we have to do something to help them,” Roberts said. “We want to help people re-engage with their bodies.”
According to a statistics report from Bethesda Health Clinic, 25% of their patients were diagnosed with depression before the pandemic. Two years later, the number has increased to 33%.
“The pandemic has forced people to be cut off from their friends, workplace and they’re starting to feel a little cut off from the world,” Berry said. “Our goal is to incorporate the mental fitness aspect into what we were doing before we shut down.”
The official relaunch date of the mental fitness programs has not been set, but Roberts encouraged local residents to start taking advantage of this resource as it is free for the community.
Berry said the community is invited to participate and give suggestions on what new programs can be implemented to promote both mental and physical fitness.
For information about exercise resources, visit www.fitcitytyler.com. For suggestions, email joinfitcitytyler@gmail.com