There are fishing tournaments, and then there are fishing tournaments for a cause.
The 6th annual Jack and Jill Crappie Classic, scheduled July 22 on Lake Fork, is one of the latter benefitting the Dallas-based National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
The tournament is the brainchild of Rhonda and Jay Don Reeve, better known as Team Reeve, of Athens. Veteran competitive crappie anglers, the Reeves took up the mission of raising money for NOCC unfortunately for a very personal reason.
“I am a seven and a half-year survivor of ovarian cancer," Rhonda Reeve said. "This is a way for us to give back. We get so many donations. We get tons of fishing equipment, fishing trips and ladies’ gifts. We sell raffle tickets and everything we raise goes to the coalition.”
The tournament is the fun side of the event. Every team is required to have a male and female partner whether it is husband-wife, father-daughter, mother-son, boyfriend and girlfriend or just two friends. There is a $100 team entry fee, but all the entry fees go back to the tournament winners.
Historically the tournament raises about $9,000 annually through the raffle for NOCC, but since they have started this endeavor the Reeves have raised more than $200,000 for research in part through a partnership with the Crappiefest held annually on Lake Fork and by selling signage sponsorships on their boat. The Reeves have wrapped their personal boat with the NOCC logo and for a $100 donation will add an individual’s name or logo to the wrap.
While crappie fishing and ovarian cancer may seem like an odd combination, it was a natural for the Reeves.
“We have been fishing crappie tournaments since 2009. We fished local tournaments, and we also fished the Crappie Masters tournament trail and several other national crappie events. In 2014, we won the Male-Female national championship the year before I was diagnosed, so we are very much into that,” Rhonda Reeve said.
She added the industry and fishermen contacts they made through their tournament experience helped when it came time to look for sponsors and gifts for the Jack and Jill.
“When I got sick I knew nothing about ovarian cancer. There is no screening. So it was incumbent on us to spread the word on the signs and symptoms. The crappie community is second to none. They come out every time we ask. It is pretty special,” Rhonda Reeve said.
Feeling the need to educate others about the disease led to the male-female format. The Reeves wanted to get the message directly to women who could be affected, but also to the men because of the women in their life.
While she was diagnosed at Stage 3-C, considered an early stage for the disease, sadly many women are not diagnosed until a later stage. Each year 22,000 women are diagnosed with the disease, 14,000 will die of it annually.
“It is treatable, but not curable. It is chronic. You are fighting one thing with another with another. I had no evidence of the disease for four years, which is unheard of, but I am now being treated again,” Rhonda Reeve said.
Although it is the fifth most-deadly cancer it is not as well-known as say breast cancer making the need to raise money for research even more important.
While the raffle is considered a fiscal success the Reeves would like to see the competitive side grow. It was moved from Lake O’the Pines to Fork to draw more teams from the surrounding area and Dallas-Fort Worth.
“It is a fun tournament. You go to the national tournaments and it is serious business. You are out there eight hours. This is fun. You get to go out there with your wife or daughter or girlfriend,” Rhonda Reeve said. Tournament hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The tournament will be headquartered at Lakeview Lodge, 2890 FM 2946, Emory. Those wanting to participate in the raffle but not the tournament can visit the headquarters during tournament hours to buy tickets. Tickets may also be purchased online by contacting Rhonda Reeve at rhonda@reeveaugustine.com. Tickets are 10 for $20 or 60 for $100. You must not be in attendance to win. Prizes can be mailed to winners.
For more information on the event go online to https://jacknjillclassic.com.