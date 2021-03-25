During Christmas season, EMS/Air 1, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department competed to raise much needed funds for The Salvation Army in their “Rescue Christmas” effort.
The Chick-fil-A store at Broadway Crossing in Tyler hosted a ring-off competition to see which first responder department could raise the most money. Each department chose a day to ring and every Tuesday, from Nov. 24 through Dec. 15. The friendly competition earned the Tyler Salvation Army almost $5,000.00.
In a twelve-hour challenge EMS/Air 1 raised $1,323.47, Tyler Police Department raised $1,273.32, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office raised $1,167.91 and Tyler Fire Department raised $1,120.15.
The event was organized by Chick-fil-A operator Jeff Johnston, member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board.
“The real winner is The Salvation Army”, said Johnston. “If anyone needs help, they come to The Salvation Army and get it. The Salvation Army provides food and shelter, clothing and household goods, a food pantry and the list goes on and on. All of these first responders felt that anything they could do to help, they wanted to do,” said Johnston.
Captain Jeremy S. Walker, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Tyler said, “We want to give many thanks to Jeff Johnston and his team for hosting our kettle drive and using his influence to recruit and coordinate these fine first responders. They each did a magnificent job in raising much needed funds for The Salvation Army and in turn, helping many people in need.”