LINDALE — On a beautiful Palm Sunday afternoon, the 25th anniversary of the founding of First Kids Day School, a ministry of the First United Methodist Church Lindale, was celebrated.
The Family Ministry Center Gym was filled with parents, grandparents, family and friends. Many in the crowd who attended First Kids now had their own children in the program. Many smiles were present with stories of the beginning of the program, along with tears when thinking of the former teachers who had passed away.
The program is for children from six months to pre-kindergarten. It takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It was the first of its type in Lindale when it was founded.
The idea of First Kids came about in 1995 when Wendi Hicks approached the minister at that time Pat Sparks about starting the program. It began first as Mother's Day Out in 1996 and then switched to Kids First Day School.
Wendi Hicks was the first director when the program begin in 1996 with 40 students and five teachers. Now, 25 years later more 1,000 children have been a part of Kids First, she said.
"We wanted a two-day a week school with education curriculum and catering to the spiritual development of children," Hicks said.
She added the goal was to "teach children to love Jesus" and "that the kids are important to the world." So it was fitting that Palm Sunday was held for the celebration as it is a day that serves as a reminder of the welcoming of Jesus into believers' hearts and willingness to follow Him.
Gradually the program became so big that classrooms and the gymnasium were added. In 1998, there were some 125 children enrolled. Now, other churches have programs around Lindale and currently there are some 90 students and 18 teachers.
First Kids have a full educational curriculum with weekly and monthly themes leading each age group in preparation for kindergarten.
After Hicks returned to teaching first grade, the director's torch was passed to the late Debi Phillips, followed by Gina Oliver, Beth Bills and the current director Shelley Walvoord.
Oliver, Bills and Walvoord all spoke to the audience.
Some of the current students entertained the group, including a rousing rendition of "Jesus Loves Me."
UMC Lindale minister Michael Peschke noted the "creativity of the teachers and administrators" in helping the youngsters learn about Jesus and "grow for the future and prepare for school."
The event also recognized three teachers (Michelle Clay, Leah Couch, Linda Warren) and a director (Phillips) who passed away with a memorial table of photos and flowers.
Sharon Mullins, a teacher for seven years, announced the school is adding a sensory room that will honor Couch, "Leah's Littles Sensory Room."
"Leah had a zest for life and a passion for children and the Lord," Mullins said. "We lost Leah in October to COVID. Her love will live on."
The room helps children improve their visual, auditory and tactile processing, as well as motor skills.
Photos of 25 years of children's photos encircled the gymnasium, as well as balloons and streamers.
Cynthia Bellar was the emcee and associate pastor/youth leader Tyler Looney led the closing prayer.
A reception with cookies and brownies was a hit for the youngsters.
For more information on Kids First Day School call 903-882-8626.