First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinics available this week at Harvey Convention Center

Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to obtain the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org/vaccine-updates
Appointments are open for Tuesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 15 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To sign up to receive the vaccine, select your preferred appointment day and time by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link.
If you have internet access, you are also encouraged to help anyone without internet access to register for an appointment to receive their COVID vaccine, just as long as a working phone number is entered for the person’s “First Dose” Pfizer vaccine appointment.
Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Spanish speaking agents are available to assist those who do not speak English.