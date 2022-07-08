Two people were found dead and another was unaccounted for after a fire early Friday near downtown Tyler.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said Friday afternoon a second person was confirmed dead after the blaze after another city official that morning confirmed the first death. Officials had not yet identified the victims — a man and a woman — on Friday afternoon, according to Findley, and were working to find one missing person.
The victims’ bodies were sent for autopsies, Findley said.
Randy Lee, deputy fire marshal for the city, said four people successfully escaped the blaze at a residence in the 500 block of West Phillips Street that had been converted into five different apartment units.
One person who was inside when the fire started was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and arm cuts while trying to get a dog out of the residence, according to Lee. The dog likely did not make it out of the building, he said.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews responded at about 3:37 a.m. Friday to the blaze and remained on the scene through at least 3:30 p.m.
Lee said firefighters contained the blaze in about 45 minutes. Officers worked in the area late morning cleaning up and preserving the area where the bodies were found dead.
“Anytime that a body is found inside a structure that caught fire, we work jointly with the Tyler Police Department's crime scene because they’re used to this,” Lee said. “We never like to see fatalities when these things happen so want to make sure we cover all bases and treat this the right way.”
Lee said there is an ongoing investigation with Tyler police to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation will also work to determine if criminal activity was involved, according to Lee.
“At the moment, nothing leads us to believe that it is a crime but we are working on the investigation and using Tyler PD’s equipment to get diagrams or pictures that will help the investigation,” he said.
More information about the cause of the fire will be released as the investigation makes progress.