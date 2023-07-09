A substantial metaphysical community in Tyler is waiting to be explored, said Gayle Tracey Mull, East Texas Psychic Fair hostess and organizer.
"Spirituality, especially since 2020, just isn't feeding people. It's not giving them what it did before," Mull said. "This is a whole community of people, and this is about finding your tribe. It's about finding the information. It's not about making anybody any more different than they are. It's just about them finding like-minded people."
The East Texas Psychic Fair meets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every second Saturday of the month at the Courtyard by Marriott to host vendors selling handcrafted items, like wire-wrapped jewelry, bath salts and art pieces and tarot readers, reiki healers, hypnotherapy and more.
"These are things that you can't get. You just can't order them online. You need to feel them, you need to see them, you need to touch them," Mull said.
East Texas Psychic Fair is the only indoor psychic fair in town. Similar events are commonplace in Dallas or Houston, but many people can't travel that distance to attend them, and if they do, they won't be with their community.
Mull said it's essential that local people can come together in a safe space to have those conversations.
"Not everybody is going to be for everybody, but that's okay," she said. "Hopefully, you make that connection with just one person, and it makes a difference."
Attendee Glinda Gibson said everyone at the fair is good people with a passion for their products and their services. These things can be challenging to find, but the East Texas Psychic Fair is a gathering place for the metaphysical.
"They're kind of a big family," Gibson said. "It's so inspiring to see."
Nanci DuPlant, a clinical certified hypnotherapist, does healing work to help people destress or meet their goals through hypnosis. She helps people quit smoking, drop a few pounds, relieve anxiety, increase confidence or improve sports performance.
"Hollywood movies and television show misconceptions about hypnosis. You cannot make anybody do anything they normally do," she said.
Hypnotherapy is a heightened state of concentration and focused attention. Guided by a trained, certified hypnotist or hypnotherapist, hypnosis allows you to be more open to suggestions for making healthful changes in your perceptions, sensations, emotions, memories, thoughts or behaviors.
"I love helping people get rid of past traumas that they've carried on all their life, you know, from either somebody or something and just have them better themselves," she said.
She said that religion and spirituality go hand-in-hand; there can't be one without the other. The people participating in the fair are ordinary folk –everyone is sweet, kind, open-minded and helpful.
"Some people will call these things holistic. Some people will call them spiritual. But there's nothing scary here," Mull said. "I want people to know that this is not in any way meant to be harmful to anybody. It's meant to be healing. It's meant to be a safe space for people who want an alternative."