After tying for regular season championship, Trinity Valley and Blinn will play the tiebreaker on Saturday afternoon.
Both won Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Blinn scored a 62-57 win over a gutsy Panola squad, while TVCC downed Kilgore, 81-65.
BC and Trinity Valley will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship. While both teams are expected to receive bids to nationals, the winner of the Region XIV crown will get a better seeding.
Both teams are 30-2 on the season and they were both 15-1 in conference, winning on each other's home court.
BLINN 62, PANOLA 57
The Fillies stayed close to Blinn throughout, but couldn't overcome the Lady Buccaneers' depth and their own turnovers.
Tiffany Tullis led BC with a double double, 16 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-0 sophomore from San Antonio also had three blocks.
Crystal Smith was the only other Lady Buc in double figures scoring, hitting 11 points.
Others scoring for Blinn were Skylar Barnes (8), Allana Thompson (7), Hannah Humphrey (7), Jakoriah Long (4), Jasmyn Jackson (3), Amyria Walker (3), Makayla Patterson (2) and Tianna Mathis (1).
Jackson also had three blocks.
Avery Young, a freshman from Iota, Louisiana, led the Fillies with 15 points. Sharayah Johnso added 11 points.
Also scoring for Panola were Kadresha Smith (9), Gionna Carr (8) Savannah Velazquez (4), Kayla Webster (4), Gabby Owens (4) and Lyric Scott (2).
Blinn was 2 of 23 from 3-point (Walker, 1; Humphrey, 1) and 20 of 31 from the free throw line.
Panola was 5 of 14 from 3-point (Young, 3; Carr, 1; Smith, 1) and 8 of 13 from the charity stripe.
The Fillies end their season at 18-13.
TVCC 81, KILGORE 65
After pulling off an upset of Tyler on Wednesday, the Kilgore College Lady Rangers were hopeful of another stunner on Friday, but there was no March Madness this time around.
Trinity Valley burst out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead which proved to be the difference in the victory.
TVCC out-rebounded KC, 52-37.
Kaila Kelley, a 5-8 sophomore guard from Duncanville, led the Lady Cardinals with a double double, 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Others in double figures scoring for TVCC were Athens native Makiya McCollister (14), Briana Peguero (14) and Destinee McDowell (10).
Also scoring for the Lady Cards weren LaFaedria Green (8), Ashanti Barnes (7), Emanj Jenkins (4), Abby Cater (3) and Pashonnay Johnson (2).
Barnes adding 10 boards.
Jazmyn Sostand, a 6-0 freshman from Beaumont, led the Lady Rangers with 20 points. Alyssia Thorne, a Tyler Legacy graduate, hit for 12 points.
Also scoring for KC were Aaliyah Davis (9), Tyler Legacy grad Nyla Inmon (8), Alexis Anderson (6), Emmia Johnson (3), Makayla Lewis (3), Jermia Green (2) and Alyanna Winn (2).
TVCC was 3 of 18 from 3-point (Peguero, 2; McCollister, 1) and 12 of 17 from the free throw line.
Kilgore was 5 of 17 from 3-point (Sostand, 4; Inmon, 1) and 12 of 21 from the charity stripe.
KC ends its season at 14-17.