Texans are accustomed to the heat.
Regardless of temperatures that feel upward of 100 degrees, Tyler residents are putting in work. Whether it's recreation, leisure or sports, residents shoot hoops, exercise, and enjoy all outdoor activities.
"If you come out here and you're gonna play in the heat, you gotta love to do what you're doing," Tyler resident Andrew McGee Johnigan said. "If you're coming out here to kill time, you probably won't be out here too long, but if you are coming out here knowing you gotta get some practice in, you want to fight the heat because you are fighting the competition, the heat included."
Brett Anthony, CBS19 chief meteorologist, said temperatures are forecast to increase throughout the week, with a chance to reach 104 degrees – a record high on Wednesday.
Last year, a record high was set for June 26, 2022, at 104 degrees. This Wednesday, the temperature will tie or break the record for June 28 in prior years.
McGee Johnigan and Tyler resident Jabrell Johnson said although they've gotten used to the extreme Texas temperatures, the heat could be beaten by being prepared.
"Pushing through the heat, you've got to keep some water in your system," Johnson said.
Anthony said people could maximize their days by limiting outdoor activities to the morning before 10 or 11 a.m. in shaded areas or short durations. If a person plans to be outside tomorrow, start hydrating today before, during, and after the activity.
"Make sure that you're sipping water, not chugging it, but sipping it to maintain that hydration level that you should have prepared for the day before," Anthony said.
Outdoor workouts get intense during the summer, said Jayde Sustaire, certified personal trainer for Camp Gladiator, an outdoor fitness program for adults. Sustaire is more acclimated to it, but getting used to the first few weeks of intense heat takes time.
Proper hydration, shade, increased breaks and limiting workouts to around 45 minutes are critical when working out in the heat. Sustaire brings an ice chest of cold water and washcloths her students can use to cool down throughout the sessions.
"If you're not properly hydrated, you're not going to be able to perform the workouts to the best of your ability. You're going to feel really fatigued. You can even have difficulty recovering after the workout," Sustaire said. "The problem is lots of people don't understand you need to be hydrated 12 and 24 hours prior to your workout, not just the water you bring to a workout."
Johnson drinks plenty of water the day before spending time outside and brings water to hydrate through the time he spends in the heat. Take a water break, find shade or sit down when the heat takes a toll.
McGee Johnigan said people might feel like they will pass out as temperatures rise.
"Don't try to overwork yourself. If you feel your body getting too tired, you need to go ahead and go home, you know and then come back," McGee Johnigan said.
Limiting the outside time is critical for staying safe in high temperatures, even in the pool or the splash pad.
"We think we're cooling off that way, but we have to remember that we're also sweating," Anthony said. "It's important to continue to drink lots of water and to limit the outside time."
This week there will be a hot breeze out of the Southwest, but any breeze in conjunction with shade can have a cooling effect.
"If you don't have air conditioning, a fan is going to be better than no air movement at all," Anthony said. "If you move the air, it can at least help to dissipate heat away from your skin, and that's what we want to do is remove the heat away from your skin."
Sunburnt skin retains heat. It's harder to dissipate heat off the skin, which can increase core body temperatures and increase the likelihood of heat stroke or exhaustion.
Protect your skin with SPF or protective clothing for high temperatures, like light-colored, moisture-wicking long sleeves or lightweight, short sleeves. Light colors like yellow or white will reflect more sunlight, and darker colors like navy, black and even red absorb heat and make people's bodies feel hot.
Sustaire recommends loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and using the washcloth to regulate core body temperature during workouts outside.
"That's not going to be the panacea where you wear a long sleeve shirt, and you don't have to take any other precautions. You still have to practice the precautions of limiting your time outside, drinking water and trying to find shade when you can," Anthony said.
Following exposure to high temperatures, find an air-conditioned room, continue to hydrate post-activity, and replacing electrolytes with sports or recovery drinks is, sometimes recommended.
McGee Johnigan said staying hydrated, taking a cool shower, eating a good meal and having a nap can help people recover from time in high temperatures. Electrolyte drinks like Powerade or Gatorade can also help with recovery.
"We think about water, and you know, things like that when we're talking about recovery, but we also need to make sure we're eating properly," Sustaire said. "We still encourage our clients to eat regular balanced meals throughout the day on top of their hydration."
Electrolytes are minerals in the blood and other body fluids that carry an electric charge and affect body functions like muscle function and the acidity of a person's blood. Common electrolytes are calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium.
"If you're exerting yourself strenuously for an hour, you will sweat out a two-liter bottle worth of moisture from your body," Anthony said. "That's why pre-hydrating is important and then continued hydration to keep that level up because if you lose two liters of liquid from your body in an hour, you can easily see how fast you can run into trouble."