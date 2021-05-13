When the UFC embarks on the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday for UFC 262, East Texas native Andrea “KGB” Lee will look to get back into the win column against one of the biggest names in the sport.
Lee (11-5) will take on Antonina Shevchenko (9-2) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Shevchenko is a name that resonates through the world of mixed martial arts due to women’s flyweight champion and the No. 2 women’s pound-for-pound fighter, Valentina Shevchenko.
But her older sister, Antonina, is coming off of a win in her last fight and is ranked No. 12 in the women’s flyweight division.
Ranked No. 11 in the division is Lee, who has dropped her three most recent fights, including one on Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston.
“This fight is really big,” Lee said. “Antonina is a really great fighter. It’s important for me to win the fight after three consecutive losses, two that were really close. I really don’t need another loss on my record. I need to get a finish no matter what.”
All six of Lee’s fights in the UFC have got to a decision with her winning the first three.
THE JOURNEY
Lee was born on Feb. 11, 1989 in Atlanta to Cheryl and Kent Lee.
Lee grew up in Atlanta but graduated from Queen City High School in 2007.
Lee played volleyball and ran track, and she also played the saxophone in the band.
“I was a tomboy,” Lee said. “When it was recess time, I was always out there playing football with the guys.”
Lee said she always had a desire to do karate or some type of martial arts as a kid.
“I always liked what I saw on TV from Jet Li and Jackie Chan,” Lee said. “I also watched a lot of Dragon Ball Z. I wanted to be a ninja as a kid.”
After Lee graduated, she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. She said she constantly saw advertisements for boxing and MMA gyms.
Lee eventually got a job at Buffalo Wild Wings, where combat sports are often shown on the televisions. One of Lee’s co-workers was training for a cage fight, and she asked him to explain more.
“It was interesting,” Lee said. “He didn’t want me to go to his gym, though. He said he didn’t think they would let girls train there and that they were focused on ‘weeding out the weak.’”
That motivated Lee even more. She found a different gym to go to and met her now ex-husband, Donny Aaron.
“I took it serious,” Lee said. “He eased me in with boxing, and I had a couple of boxing matches before I had any MMA fights.”
In Lee’s first boxing match, she said it was a “huge adrenaline rush.”
“I was pretty much blind, because I didn’t have contacts,” she said. “I walked into the ring, and I see a blurry figure across from me. Everybody was booing me because I wasn’t from Lafayette (Louisiana), and she was. She knocked me down in the first round, and I was able to come back in the second round and stop her. I got my hand raised, and I ran out of the ring as quick as I could. I had never felt so high from any sport ever. It was the best I ever felt. And then I ran to the bathroom to throw up.”
Lee then got into MMA, and her first professional fight was Sept. 19, 2014, at GFA 27: The Stage.
“My first pro fight, I was nervous, but it did not last long,” Lee said. “It was really weird. Fifteen seconds in, I threw a kick, and she went to block it, and it her fingers were broken and bleeding. There was not much to it.”
It was the first win of Lee’s career, though, and one she will never forget.
Lee started her career with a record of 8-2, the last one winning via submission with a Kimura on Sept. 22, 2017. Lee then got the call to the UFC.
“For me, I knew it would pay off eventually,” Lee said. “All of the hard work and fights I put into it, I knew it would lead to the UFC. After my title fight for LFA, literally right after I won that fight, the UFC matchmaker, Mick Maynard, came and asked me if I wanted to fight Jessica Eye on short notice in about a week or two. They gave me a day to decide, and then I signed the contract.”
That fight never happened. Lee had been taken a diuretic, which caused her to be removed from the card due to the UFC Anti Doping Policy, and she had to serve a six-month suspension.
“It gave me time to heal and not fight on short notice,” Lee said. “It allowed me time to get prepared and get ready for my UFC debut.”
Lee’s UFC debut came on May 19, 2018, and Lee won via unanimous decision over Veronica Macedo. Lee also has unanimous decision victories over Ashlee Evans-Smith and Montana De La Rosa in the UFC before split decision losses to Joanne Calderwood and Lauren Murphy and then a unanimous decision defeat to Roxanne Modafferi on Sept. 12, 2020.
Lee was scheduled to face Gillian Robertson on Dec. 12, 2020, but a broken nose forced Lee to pull out of the fight.
Lee, who still trains in Shreveport with her boyfriend and UFC fighter Tony Kelley, said she is ready to return to the cage and that she is also looking forward to fighting in front of fans once again.
“It will be great to have people back in the stadium,” Lee said. “When I fought before without a crowd, it was a weird energy, and I didn’t like it. There’s something about the crowd energy.”
It will be Lee’s third professional fight in Houston, where she is 0-2 previously.
“I’m glad that it’s close to home,” she said. “I’ve fought in Houston a couple of times before, but I want to make this one go my way.”