A man was shot and killed in Palestine early Saturday morning, according to the Palestine Police Department.
Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge after police found a man who had been shot around 4 a.m. outside a home on North Jackson St.
The victim, whose name hadn't been released as of Monday, was immediately taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Castillo-Machado and the victim knew each other and had an ongoing feud, according to Palestine PD Chief of Police Mark Harcrow.
Castillo-Machado had already left the scene when officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 1400 block of North Jackson Street.
After police got an arrest warrant for murder, they found Castillo-Machado in the 300 block of FM19 in Neches. He was taken to Anderson County Jail where he remains on an $800,000 bond.
“I’m thankful for the excellent job our detectives have done,” Harcrow said in a statement. “They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets.”
The investigation is still ongoing.