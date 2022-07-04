stock_police_bars_crime_arrest_2018

A man was shot and killed in Palestine early Saturday morning, according to the Palestine Police Department.

Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge after police found a man who had been shot around 4 a.m. outside a home on North Jackson St. 

The victim, whose name hadn't been released as of Monday, was immediately taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Castillo-Machado and the victim knew each other and had an ongoing feud, according to Palestine PD Chief of Police Mark Harcrow.

Castillo-Machado had already left the scene when officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 1400 block of North Jackson Street. 

 

After police got an arrest warrant for murder, they found Castillo-Machado in the 300 block of FM19 in Neches. He was taken to Anderson County Jail where he remains  on an $800,000 bond.

“I’m thankful for the excellent job our detectives have done,” Harcrow said in a statement. “They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Salvadoran born and raised and TCU graduate. For story ideas contact me at osaravia@tylerpaper.com