Memorial Cemetery, located on Moody Street off Loop 256 in Palestine, has seen its grassy lawns uprooted by an influx feral hogs – leaving massive, unsightly patches of dirt and mud in their wake.
“We have had issues with feral hogs in the past, but it has never been this bad”, Teresa Herrera, interim city manager, said in a release.
The hogs have been destroying land, turning over headstones and otherwise causing significant damage to the cemetery at unprecedented rates – forcing the city to act quickly in developing a response.
The city of Palestine, last Monday, signed contracts with hog hunters who have previously worked for the city to resolve the issue.
As part of the contract, the hog hunters will have to use hog traps since guns are not allowed to be used within the city limits.
“The trappers have already begun to evaluate the area,” Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation director, said. “(They) are ready to set the traps at the different locations.”
But the city also hoped to dispel some misinformation regarding the initiative.
On Oct. 1, a Palestine resident created and shared a Facebook post asking for local hunters to trap the hogs within city limits, and directed those interested in helping the effort to contact Smith for more information. Smith received a large number of calls as a result of the post.
"Even though the city of Palestine is grateful to anyone interested in helping resolve this issue, in order to prevent misunderstandings and the spread of misinformation, city officials ask that residents leave posts such as these to be created and posted by city employees," a release said.
The post was later removed voluntarily by the individual.