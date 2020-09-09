A female preparing to load a pickup with trash at a business late Tuesday evening was killed when she was pinned between the pickup and another vehicle.
Her name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.
Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a business in the 13000 block of County Road 192 in Tyler for a suspicious activity call.
Deputies found the victim, who was picking up trash at the location, deceased upon arrival.
The driver’s side door of the truck she had been loading was open and pushed all the way into the front quarter panel. Also, the truck was still running and in reverse, police said.
At this time, this incident appears to be accidental in nature. An investigation is ongoing.