Tyler resident Norman Ferguson grew up during the World War II era. Throughout his life, he has always had a plan, yet curve balls were constantly thrown his way. As he reflected, Ferguson felt compelled to share his story with others in the form of an autobiography.
On the cover, there's an image of a fork in the road — an image he said depicts his own journey.
Relying on common sense, intuition, and his faith in God, Ferguson said he came to realize that those “fork in the road” moments have ultimately been huge turning points. In this modern age, he hopes he can share his take on his own testimony of making mistakes and experiencing God’s love and plan for his life.
Ferguson’s story starts with an example of how one person can massively impact the life of another. In his case, a friend of his helped to spur his life into a completely different and much better direction than he could’ve imagined.
“Through junior high and high school, I was making very poor grades and struggling with depression. I had to repeat the eighth grade and during my junior and senior year I was failing my English classes,” Ferguson said.
Instead of watching him struggle, Ferguson’s friend decided to step in and help. He made Ferguson come over each day after school to drill him on authors, dates, and quotes, pushing him to memorize the material.
The help paid off and Ferguson passed his classes and graduated high school. The same friend encouraged Ferguson to come to college with him, and Ferguson was accepted. The two became roommates at a Christian college in South Carolina.
“I went to school at a Christian college, was in FFA, and was a preacher’s kid. I thought I had it all figured out but God had a different plan,” Ferguson said. "He changed my direction — he has done that several times in my life. The fork in the road on cover of my book indicates there have been several times during my life when I had to choose a different path and I didn’t know where it was going.”
Ferguson ended up accumulating several degrees over the years, and eventually began pastoring churches in different parts of the country. He lived in 20 different places around the U.S. and was married with three children. Unfortunately, he explained his marriage began to fall apart and he knew he was headed for a divorce.
During the early phases of their separation, he bought a motel in Florida and eventually settled down in the area for a period of his life. Little did he know a big curve ball was coming his way at his local dentist's office.
“I was sitting in a dentists chair in West Palm Beach, Florida and I saw this young lady working there that was much younger than me. I made a comment on how pretty she was,” he said.
According to Ferguson, his dentist was young and inexperienced, so his dental procedure was slow moving and it required him to return to the office several times. Each time he went, he was reminded of the pretty lady at the office and he eventually couldn’t get his mind off of her.
He bought her flowers and sent them to the office without signing his name. He did however leave a note that said, “I went to the dentist to lose my tooth and instead I lost my heart.”
“All the girls in the office got busy and matched the handwriting on the card to mine,” Ferguson said. “When I went in the next time, the girl at the front desk said Mr. Ferguson I thought you had been to college and got a masters and a doctorate. I said yes and she said, well you don’t spell Jenny with a G it’s a J. I knew I was found out!”
He was persistent with his flirtation and eventually the pretty girl that worked at his dentists’ office became his wife, and they had children together.
From his motel burning down to their move to California and eventually back to Tyler, and difficult circumstances within his family, Ferguson details his life’s ups, downs and adventures. His story closes with his unexpected success with his business in Tyler.
Ferguson’s ultimate message to those who would like to read his story is, "you are here for a reason and God has a plan for your life."
“There is influence in sharing your story, sharing your testimony. It does testify the fact that even when I made mistakes — and I made a bunch — it does exemplify that God forgives and he has a second chance for you. Maybe a third, fourth, fifth and a 100th. He is patient. When you are coming up on a fork in the road don’t think about what you can do, think about what He can do. “
For those interested in Ferguson’s story his book, "Life's Indelible Moments," can be ordered on Amazon or found Barnes and Noble.