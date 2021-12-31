Wood County’s first-ever Good Samaritan award was given to local retiree Jeff Bain, 74, after he saw a person in need and knew he had to do something to help.
Bain’s local grocery store trips were as normal as the typical person’s weekly chore. With the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to bring in waves of variants, grocery store workers often remained masked. In August, however, right before another COVID spike, masks were no longer enforced at public places. That was when Bain saw an employee for the first time without a mask on.
Bain couldn't help but notice the employee had a serious dental issue that must be impacting her health.
He walked off, but hoped someone would help her address the severe medical issue he saw. He couldn’t let go of the thought that something needed to be done to help her.
Later that day, Bain said he woke up from a nap when he heard a voice say, “What are you going to do about that, Jeff?”
“That was definitely God. There’s no question. That was the most direct contact I’ve ever had with Him. Usually it's very subtle; there was nothing subtle about it,” Bain said.
Bain learned the employee was born with a malformed mouth, had no room in her mouth, and all teeth seemed to be impacted and have not ever come out, except for a few teeth at the front of her mouth that Bain said stick out.
“She has constant infections. We all know dental problems are very life-threatening, especially when you have infections all the time,” he said. He added she is very thin, because she gets her nourishment through protein drinks.
When he learned the young employee had no resources and no insurance, he took it upon himself to fill a need and raise the needed funds so she could get the medically necessary, life-changing surgery.
“She was quite surprised. She told me she had been praying for this to happen,” Bain said.
He took her to a specialist in Longview. Raising $20,000 for the procedure was the next thing he had to organize. He said it was all good old-fashioned leg work and mostly word of mouth. This goal was accomplished in five months time, thanks to sharing the story about the need to everyone he knew and came in contact with, including friends, neighbors and civic clubs.
Donation jars in a barbershop, a church and a business in town allowed for the money to be raised by the Wood County community.
When the grocery store employee was told she would get the medical attention she needed, Bain said she was scared but thankful.
The surgery essentially provides an entirely new lifestyle for the young woman.
“I’ve never had this happen to me before. I’ve helped other people in the past anonymously, still doing it with some people,” Bain said.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron wrote in a statement that Bain is like most good Samaritans, in they don’t wish to be singled out or receive recognition for their efforts, preferring instead to focus on the particular need or other needs in the community.
“After these long two years that we have had as a nation and as a community, we have seen many great acts of kindness and compassion that people in our county have performed, with no recognition. At the close of this year and as we go into the next year, I thought it very fitting that we as a community should recognize an individual who has exemplified an extraordinary act of concern for others, especially to those who are in most need,” Hebron said.
When he was handed the award, Bain was blindsided, not ever expecting to see a recognition like such for what he did. Hebron added he exemplifies the best in humanity.
“I wanted not only to recognize him, I wanted everyone to see the good works going on our community and reward a person or celebrate their accomplishments and also encourage the rest of us to do good deeds wherever we can in our community,” she said.
The award is the first-of-its kind and Hebron said she hopes the Good Samaritan Award will be a yearly effort for the county judge to recognize outstanding individuals that perform what she called, “extraordinary acts of humanity and kindness” to those in need.
Bain said he hopes his story inspires others to do the same and help others.