A Whitehouse couple celebrated 70 years of marriage pandemic-style, as friends and family attended the vow renewal ceremony via Zoom.
Horace and Dorothy Flournoy were married in 1950 on Dec. 16, and their lifetime together has been a source of inspiration for their daughter Althea Lovette.
“The couple’s steadfast faith and love of the Lord and family have always been the most important things in their lives. Their marriage speaks volumes to those who, despite obstacles are looking to live a life of integrity, honor, hard work, loyalty, and perseverance,” Lovette said.
In a heartfelt letter to the Tyler Paper, Lovette detailed the history of her parents’ love story.
Horace is from Flint and met his eventual wife, Dorothy Mae Hale, who is from Gilmer in 1950 at New Bethel Church in Flint. He attended Butler College and she was an undergraduate at Texas College.
In 1953, Horace took a leap of faith and moved to Chicago with his wife and two daughters in hopes of finding better job opportunities. After finding success in Chicago, they were able to assist all four of their children, Cynthia, Althea, Horace III and Dorothea, complete college.
Horace retired from Chicago Transit Authority in 1987 along with Dorothy who retired from Chicago Public Schools. From there, the couple moved back to East Texas and settled in Whitehouse.
“Horace has been a Deacon at New Canaan Baptist Church in Whitehouse since his return and was honored along with several others by East Texas Ministers in 2011 for over 50 years of service as a deacon. He has now been a deacon for almost 60 years,” Lovette said.
Dorothy is a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler and has worked tirelessly with the Christian Women’s Job Corps. of Tyler, of which she is a founding board member, Lovette said.
“They are truly a couple of prayer and faith, cherished by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbors. They are an inspiration,” Lovette said.
As the family gathered to virtually commemorate the couple, the minister proclaimed:
“Horace and Dorothy, when you first joined hands and hearts in marriage 70 years ago, you did not know where life would take you. You promised to love, honor and cherish one another through all things. Life has surely brought you both wonderful blessings and difficult challenges over the years. But here you are today, having fulfilled the vows to love, honor and cherish you each made on your wedding day. And God is smiling!”