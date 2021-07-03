Hundreds of people were in and out of the Visit Tyler Store as the visitor center opened on Thursday on the first floor of Plaza Tower at 110 N. College Ave. Suite 105.
Information on everything Tyler is in the store along with unique and personalized gifts, Earl Campbell’s official biography and some free items from UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College. There is even a podcast studio where the popular city of Tyler podcast “Roses & Weeds” is recorded.
“It’s been a wild year and I am so glad we are able to open the visitor center. We wanted to find a way to collaborate with Visit Tyler and promote downtown,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said before cutting a ribbon. “Andy Bergfeld and Garnett Brookshire have worked on this building for a few years and found a way to have new storefronts and make downtown even better.
“But no one person could make this happen, so many teams came together, the City of Tyler team, the Visit Tyler team, The Heart of Tyler team, the Tyler Main Street Department and the Texas Forest Trail,” Warren continued.
“I want to thank all the artists and everyone who is in the gallery and throughout the gallery. I talk about relationships and that is what this is about. There are so many entities but they are all together to brainstorm ideas to make downtown Tyler even better. Downtown has become a destination place and I love it.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell joked about his volunteer group called the Heart of Tyler picking up beer cans after a downtown festival 30 years ago. He said today, the downtown square is thriving with so many restaurants, art, music and stores.
We are so proud to be a part of this. This is the 175th anniversary of Tyler and Smith County,” Bell said. “Imagine what this will look like in 25 years when we celebrate our 200th?”
Prime 102 catered a huge block party in the square and Andy’s Frozen Custard provided ice cream. The two businesses did not charge Plaza Tower residents or visitors to the square for the food, drinks and ice cream.
The Visitor Center store and offices will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise is also available online at {a href=”http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=NIKBwPQECCdE47hBmj3cUYKqIV2y2iz6-2B5-2F-2BBv-2F3LKsFpK43CbJ7aItThqI0FQDquX7n_u0BB3ZnfXoCCTZ2OWgOTzgqCksazbvec0ojylRAvT79CjOMBR8OYIM7f3AJOAw-2FwTKyGIjN4FC7PyXKjxqW5hdLs3zPYmEYqEbLkzWs-2FMmWZyZ6Ox4zcqW-2FEUhxr659xgy7hndvXQHOvp5CvUWe5yCHLPL0HkQQ9sNOzgoBpaYJMpiLLKzYd-2F3YybDDv9T2H0558H-2FblDDr8YZFCWo9huiH92bKF1a-2FDKWa4i5nJvn3fQT1XL6LYlVbXdIAiyNd5y5R7Hha42QW6eesklAITwKoGMuFdzmNgW-2BGW0HJ7mRJr4g7Go3qvu04L8ZuvGokIY1tuyWNJkHjDrpFlGcsHSSNYa6mqFCLViO0oaHWB-2BAwkAwCaxuRN63ADxRmy6VZu-2FNU4iVApnEzbwqtKFhkd5Q-3D-3D” target=”_blank” data-saferedirecturl=”https://www.google.com/url?q=http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn%3DNIKBwPQECCdE47hBmj3cUYKqIV2y2iz6-2B5-2F-2BBv-2F3LKsFpK43CbJ7aItThqI0FQDquX7n_u0BB3ZnfXoCCTZ2OWgOTzgqCksazbvec0ojylRAvT79CjOMBR8OYIM7f3AJOAw-2FwTKyGIjN4FC7PyXKjxqW5hdLs3zPYmEYqEbLkzWs-2FMmWZyZ6Ox4zcqW-2FEUhxr659xgy7hndvXQHOvp5CvUWe5yCHLPL0HkQQ9sNOzgoBpaYJMpiLLKzYd-2F3YybDDv9T2H0558H-2FblDDr8YZFCWo9huiH92bKF1a-2FDKWa4i5nJvn3fQT1XL6LYlVbXdIAiyNd5y5R7Hha42QW6eesklAITwKoGMuFdzmNgW-2BGW0HJ7mRJr4g7Go3qvu04L8ZuvGokIY1tuyWNJkHjDrpFlGcsHSSNYa6mqFCLViO0oaHWB-2BAwkAwCaxuRN63ADxRmy6VZu-2FNU4iVApnEzbwqtKFhkd5Q-3D-3D&source=gmail&ust=1625450837908000&usg=AFQjCNG60cwRJIld4rMkSbbCcR0pVt326Q”}VisitTylerStore.com{/a}.