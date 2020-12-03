On Mother’s Day 2018, twins Emma and Lilly Bush, weighing under three pounds, began the fight for their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
On Thursday night, the now energetic and inseparable 2-year-old girls had the honor of lighting the Christmas tree on the downtown Tyler square.
Emma and Lilly were selected as 2021 Miracle Children representing Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The duo were joined by their parents, Ashley and Garrett Bush, of Flint, who were both proud of their daughters for their resilience and strength.
“We’re really honored. We went through a lot in the NICU with our girls,” Ashley Bush said. “And so, it’s just great to celebrate this and be recognized with the Children’s Miracle Network and our doctors.”
The journey to the twins’ birth and hospital stay included some complications. Physicians identified Ashley’s pregnancy as one in which the babies shared the same placenta.
At 26 weeks, Ashley was placed on precautionary bedrest, and two weeks later she was rushed to surgery for an emergency C-section. Ashley was then transferred to the ICU with a ventilator, and the girls were taken NICU as they couldn’t breathe on their own.
Both girls faced several complications in the NICU, such as breathing and reflux issues. After 83 days of waiting, the Bush family came home with their baby girls, who have grown up without any residual health issues.
“They’re little heroes. They’re little warriors, little fighters,” Ashley Bush said. “There’s a lot of struggling and fighting that happens and it’s great to see two years later how great your baby can be.”
She said her pediatrician called her and Garrett recently to let them know the NICU doctors nominated Emma and Lilly for the honor.
“We feel really blessed that our girls have progressed so well, and we feel really honored they got to light the Christmas tree,” she said. “It was really unexpected.”
Ashley noted that CMN provided some of the machines that helped their daughters during their NICU stay.
“It’s great to be the face representing that (Children’s Miracle Network),” she said.
In addition to the family, members of the “A-team” who helped Emma and Lilly in the NICU also shared the moment of the twins lighting the tree.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital NICU Medical Director Brenda Morris said it was fabulous to see the girls grow up strong.
“They were in the hospital for about three months,” Morris said. “To see them running around and smiling and looking beautiful, it’s like Christmas. This is really great. This is one of my favorite nights. The miracle child gets to light the tree and it’s a great time for families to celebrate Christmas.”
Also a member of the Bush family’s A-team, Renee Gray, a neonatal nurse practitioner, said the NICU at Christus TMF gives parents a place where their babies can receive care locally. Before the facility was in Tyler, babies needing a NICU would have to go to Dallas.
“Having a baby in the NICU is very stressful,” Gray said. “It was wonderful that they were born here, stayed here and actually received care here.”
Tyler Mayor Don Warren said he hopes the tree lighting can bring some happiness during a challenging year.
“We’ve had a lot of heartache this year. I want people to see the lights and I want people to see the beauty,” Warren said. “Just enjoy the holiday. Love on your family, love on your kids and just have a merry Christmas.”