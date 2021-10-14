After having watched physical expansions of his hospital over the years and having witnessed big changes in equipment and procedures, Charles Beene is celebrating his 50th year of nursing at UT Health Tyler.
Beene began working at UT Health hospital in Tyler in 1985 and since then served as orthopedic coordinator, making sure rooms are prepared and have the proper materials and equipment for surgery.
Beene knew he wanted to go into medicine after serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968 as an operating room technician. From there, he went to nursing school at Texas Eastern School of Nursing, where he and another student were the first male graduates, he said. After his 1971 graduation, he started at the Tyler hospital, then East Texas Medical Center, where he has seen countless transformations.
At the hospital, Beene was the first male nurse.
"Back then you didn’t see male nurses like you do now. We’ve gotten to see more and more people that have gone into nursing in specialized areas, some like ICU, some like ER and some like surgery," he said.
Beene said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is being looked up to by his peers for the knowledge he’s gained over the years, something to which his coworkers attest.
“From my first day, Charlie was an amazing resource,” said Jessica Bunton, main operating room charge nurse, who has worked with Beene throughout her entire career.
“Everyone in the OR loves Charlie. He is always the first to lend a hand to anyone who needs it, and I rely on him greatly throughout the day. He truly cares for all of our staff and his knowledge base will never be topped,” she said.
Beene recently celebrated his milestone anniversary, along with his 77th birthday, with coworkers at UT Health Tyler, the hospital where he’s worked for the majority of his career. In between that time, he worked at the Henderson hospital for four years in the early 1980s.
After 50 years doing a job he loves in nursing, the advice Charles Beene would give up-and-coming nurses is simple: “Make sure if you want to go into nursing it’s what you want to do. You’ve got to like what you’re doing and if you don’t, then find something else.”
“It’s a good job, I haven’t had any complaints about anything,” Beene said reflecting on his time at the hospital.
Beene said he might cut back his work schedule next year, but he hasn’t decided. “I still feel like I can do my job, and as long as I can do my job, I’ll work.”
For coworkers like Tania Garcia, perianesthesia manager, that’s good news.
“Charlie Beene takes pride in his job, and he goes above and beyond to make sure the orthopedic surgeons have what they need,” Garcia said. “He is self-motivated and requires no supervision. You can always count on Charlie, we sure have for 50 years.”
Throughout the past 50 years, Beene said he hopes he leaves behind knowledge he's accumulated over the years, such as help in problems they may run into when it comes to obtaining equipment, what to look out for, how to position the patient, and more.