A Tyler ISD graduate who has made headlines for her unique and state-of-the art recruiting presentations for the Navy has been honored by the Navy and the Marines for her efforts.
Sonar Technician 1st Class Niccole Ewen, of Tyler, a 2007 Tyler Lee graduate, was presented two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals by Commander Stephanie Simoni, executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group of San Antonio at the Navy Operations Support Center in Corpus Christi.
Ewen, who has been active for six years, is assigned to Navy Recruiting Station in Corpus Christi with the Division 7, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center.
Navy officials said, "Ewen was awarded the medals for her professional achievement while serving as a talent scout during the months of April and May 2021. Her tireless efforts and personal commitment led to the enlistment of highly future Sailors into the United States Navy and was instrumental in assisting Division 7 in meeting the requirements for the commanding officer’s 150 percent New Contract Objectives Incentive."
Ewen's area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.