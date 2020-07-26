For years, Donna and Damon Granberry were unsure if their son, Jordon, would ever be able to walk. But at the age of 18, with his determination, Jordon made walking a reality this year.
While a lack of oxygen to the brain and cleft feet at birth presented him with several obstacles, Jordon took his first steps and graduated from the Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School in Tyler alongside his best friend, Odin Frost.
Both their resilience and hard work is being praised across the country after an image showing their friendship of 15 years has gone viral.
Jordon is legally blind, nonverbal and has a feeding tube. Throughout his life, he’s had at least 15 hospitalizations and he does not have a medical diagnosis. After being born in Tyler, he spent the first year of his life in Dallas area hospitals.
Jordon’s determination grew as he got older. And at the ages of 16 and 17, Mrs. Granberry said, he was getting stronger. This past Mother’s Day, Jordon reached out to his mom for help.
“I was like, ‘Come on, let’s go walk,’” she said. “Next thing I know, he stepped on my foot.”
She then screamed for her husband to come see Jordon walk for the first time.
“I couldn’t think to (record) video or take a picture because I was in shock and awe at the moment that my son reached out to me to want to walk,” she said. “He’s still growing and learning. He’s just got the cutest little giggle and personality.”
Since making those first steps, Jordon has continued physical therapy sessions at home.
Because of the school closures due to COVID-19, Donna and Damon Granberry served as their son’s therapists for many months.
“We have tried to reinforce everything we have ever really known and learned, but also we’ve really enforced the standing,” she said. ”He went from standing 45 minutes at school to now he’s standing five or six hours a day at home.”
He then started walking and practicing with a walker. She said the next step could be riding a bike.
Mrs. Granberry said Jordon’s initiative, want and excitement are priceless. By the time he’s 19, she said, she knows he’ll be running.
“It’s just been priceless, unbelievable and worth the moments of waiting. I wouldn’t have thought I would ever have said that, but it’s like God is always right on time because he’s 18 and I don’t know how much longer I could keep picking him up and moving him around,” she said. “God is just on time and he’s still working miracles.”
Luis Lucena, Therapy 2000 physical therapist assistant, has been helping Jordon for three weeks. He believes Jordon has potential to grow his walking skills.
“He is doing well,” Lucena said. “I feel like we’ve clicked. His endurance and strength is there.”
Lucena said Jordon could be able to walk very well with some kind of assistance like a walker.
She said Jordon loves watching television, live music, going to church and making noises.
“He’s an awesome, smart, special guy. He’s not just a person to sit there and do nothing,” she said. “He’s the bouncer-around. He’s the rocker special kid. If there was ever such a thing, he is a totally hipster rocker like his momma.”
Friendship on a National Scale
Jordon and Odin became instant friends at age 3.
“I remember looking at his parents the first day and loving their energy,” Mrs. Granberry said. “I remember looking at Odin like he’s such a cute, hippie-looking little dude. We started speaking and talking and our boys started pinching and fighting each other.”
On July 16, they graduated high school together at Tyler ISD’s Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School.
Odin’s dad, Tim Frost, shared a side-by-side photo of Jordon and Odin as children and another as young adults. It has since become a trending story across social media platforms.
Donna Granberry recalled being skeptical of taking Jordon to graduation in light of COVID-19. She said it’s unbelievable how much attention the photos have gotten.
“We loved the pictures and we thought it was a special moment, but honestly I was really thankful that we took him to graduation,” she said. “We walk by faith all day, every day, but the national attention has really made it worth taking the risk of getting them out and also it’s just made everything much more special honestly.”
Around age 6, Odin started walking and Mrs. Granberry wondered if her son would ever do the same.
“Jordan and Odin’s friendship is so awesome,” she said. “When Odin started walking, I remember feeling discouraged about Jordon, but I also remember shortly thereafter seeing Odin behind Jordon’s wheelchair trying to push Jordon around. He can’t talk, but O is so full of personality as well, and Jordan’s making noises. I loved that they were using Jordon’s chair as Odin’s sturdiness, and I hope they’ll be together forever.”
Granberry said she bonded with Odin’s parents when she provided her first free haircut clinic at Boshears for kids with special needs.
“I remember cutting Odin’s hair for the first time and I was done in like 15 or 20 minutes and they were like, ‘No freaking way,’” she said. “We got to learn from each other and learn each other’s personalities. We can let them get together but not too close together. They’re dangerous for each other.”
Finding Faith In Challenges
Jordon’s parents said seeing other kids doing typical childhood things, such as playing sports, getting their first cars and going to prom, was difficult for them.
“He’ll never be recognized in the paper for scoring that touchdown or being the high-scoring basketball player for that game or baseball,” she said. “So it’s really cool that he’s getting all this notoriety for walking and having an awesome cool best friend. Because we would have never thought that would have been possible. We wouldn’t have imagined all this.”
Mrs. Granberry, who calls herself a prayer warrior, said her faith in God has led her through this journey with her son.
“I believe that somebody’s watching because someone’s watching. I’ve prayed for every doctor that’s ever taken care of my son,” she said. “I’ll continue to do that for every person who’s taking care of him. I thank God for all of our helpers.”
While Jordon’s obstacles are often the focus of the family, Mrs. Granberry’s medical health also presented challenges.
At age 10, Jordon was in casts from his hips to the tips of his toes after his last major surgery to correct cleft feet.
In the same year, an artery in his mom’s face burst, which she said caused her to lose 42% of her blood and have temporary facial paralysis. She then discovered she had two brain aneurysms and needed brain surgery.
“I was 34 and Jordan was 10,” she said. “That was the roughest year of our lives. For me, I ended up having two brain aneurysms and I was recovering from my temporary facial paralysis and we really saw then where our community stepped up to take care of us.”
She calls her husband a rock as he helps console her during the struggles of Jordon’s health.
“He’ll say we’re soldiers and we are, but we do what we have to do. I’m no different than anybody else,” she said. “And we’re a little bit better for it because we have Jordan and he’s made us work hard. But the hard work is paying off 18 years later.”
Granberry said she’s grateful for the journey and the physicians, therapists, friends and community members that have helped their family.
“We know we’ve been through a lot but our community’s been through it with us,” she said. “And that without our community to support us, we could not have done it as well as we have. I’m thankful.”