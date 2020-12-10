During this COVID-19 Christmas season, the Tyler Police Department wasn’t sure what they could do for their annual Silver Santa event.
In the past, the department has visited select nursing homes in the Tyler area to spread Christmas cheer and pass out goodie bags.
But with nursing homes and long-term care facilities on lockdown, police offices were at a loss – until dispatcher Kay Mullenax pitched an idea to her coworkers.
What if the police department were to send Christmas cards to all the nursing homes?
“It was actually a dispatcher’s idea to do this, because her aunt is in a nursing home, and she hasn’t been able to see anybody,” said Kerri Long, a community response officer with the Tyler Police Department. “So she actually gave us this idea, and I just ran with it.”
The police department used to only pick and visit a few nursing homes for the Silver Santa event. Now, the department is undertaking the task of writing hand-written cards to each resident of every nursing home they could find in the area.
“I’d just hate if someone saw it on the news and said: ‘Why didn’t my nursing home get picked?” said Long. “So, I just Googled ‘Tyler nursing homes’ and I started calling them all and asking if they wanted Christmas cards from us.”
Long found 21 nursing homes in Tyler, and they all said that they wanted Christmas cards for their residents.
“It’s been, I would imagine, probably the loneliest times for them,” officer Scott Behrend said. “Our community response unit is always looking for ways that we can reach the public and people that are in need – even just to brighten their day and their Christmas. It’s something we can do, and it’s something we enjoy doing.”
In all, 10 officers and department workers have contributed to filling out the many cards needed to reach all the nursing home residents.
“We’re still working on it. We’re doing Christmas cards and we’re going to be dropping them off at nursing homes. We have 1,280 Christmas cards that we’re working on right now.”
The police are dropping off the cards next week.
After signing over 1,000 cards already, Long and fellow officer Tish Loftis are complaining of hand cramps.
“Our fingers are hurting, but we’re signing away and we’re stuffing them with a community response picture, that way they’ll know what we look like,” Long said. “We’re putting them in Christmas bags, that way when we go to the nursing homes we can just drop them off.”