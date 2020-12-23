Having a family member in jail is hard enough, but it’s especially difficult during Christmas for those with family incarcerated in the Smith County Jail.
Kids who have loved ones in jail are not only unable to see their incarcerated family members, but they also likely won’t be receiving Christmas presents from them.
That’s where Church of Living Hope in Tyler comes in. Smith County inmates give contact information for their families to the church, so members can purchase Christmas presents for their children.
Once the families receive the gifts, the church members send a photo of the family with the gifts back to their family member in jail.
“We go into the county jail and adopt kids whose parent is an inmate, currently incarcerated,” Church of Living Hope Pastor David Herndon said. “Members of the church adopt the family and buy presents for the kid to try to give them a merry Christmas.”
Sunday evening, vehicles lined the parking lot of the church to come pick up their presents. Herndon said the church has been doing this for years.
“The response has been amazing,” Herndon said. “Every year, we fill up the church, and there’s hardly room for everyone. With COVID, we adjusted, and we hosted a drive-through event. The response was excellent. A lot of people responded and came out.”
For Cloudia Williams, who is caring for her three children, the Christmas gifts were a dream come true.
“To me it was a wonderful event,” Williams said. “I’m going through a divorce, so I didn’t have anything for Christmas. So, this is wonderful for them. For them to have joy on their face is the best feeling in the world.”
Herndon said this year, 32 families were adopted. Families ranged from having one child to six. In total, Herndon estimates the church served about 100 children.
“It’s been such a positive response from the Smith County administration,” Herndon said. “Now, for the last two years they’ve come at no charge and provided security and served alongside of us to serve these families. Now we see Smith County (Jail) participating in the event.”
Smith County Jail Capt. William Phariss was one of the Smith County workers who came to check out the event. He said that receiving a photo of their family at Christmas really makes a difference in the morale of those in jail.
“You know, 2020 has been a rough year for everyone, whether they’re in jail or out of jail, but it’s especially tough in jail,” Phariss said. “A lot of things have been suspended, such as visitation. So, this is a time of year where they’re allowed to reach out to their families, especially their children, who may not be able to see and contact their families. It gives them extra joy.”
Herndon said it’s the church’s job to bring hope to the community.
“Our church is named Church of Living Hope,” Herndon said. “We want them to know that there is hope for their life and for their future. We believe that hope is found in the gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to lead them to that and to exemplify that and help them.”
Phariss said he’s glad that the inmates get a glimpse of joy during the holidays.
“Just because you’re in jail doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re a bad person,” Phariss said. “Everyone lands in jail for different reasons. But all in all, we’re all human beings and we deserve to share respect and joy with everyone, our family and friends, especially this time of year.”
But for Herndon, he said it’s something practical that the church can do
“I think that serving others is a miracle that anybody can do,” he said.