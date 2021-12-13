After loading up and getting her kids in the car, Rajeana Reynolds called gifts her young children received Sunday night from a Tyler church wonderful, amazing blessings.
Reynolds was one of over 100 families who stopped by Church of Living Hope, near the Gentry Parkway and Loop 323, as part of the church's annual Hope at Christmas program.
Through the initiative, church members adopt families with parents who are incarcerated in the Smith County Jail to buy gifts for their children.
Reynolds and her husband, who is incarcerated, have five kids together ranging in age 8 months old to 7 years old.
"It felt amazing and I'm very grateful for them. The kids were so excited," she said.
The Sunday event, which was set up as a drive-thru for people with health concerns, served as a time for families to pick up the gifts. Families could also get out to take Christmas photos for their jailed loved one, play in some fake snow, view a live Nativity scene and have snacks.
Reynolds said the kids loved the live Nativity scene, especially the miniature pony playing the role of a donkey.
Church of Living Hope Pastor David Herndon said the church has been adopting the families for over 10 years, and it allows the incarcerated parent to give their children something for Christmas.
"It really ends up being special because the parent still gets to give their child a gift," Herndon said. "Really, it was the parent that did the work by responding to our invitation. They contacted the family, they did the legwork."
He thanked the Smith County Sheriff's Office for generously allowing inmates to participate and opening up the county jail's doors so the church could help these families.
"I'd like people to know that Smith County cares too. They can say no, but they don't," he said.
Seeing each child's smiling face as they receive a gift was life-changing and shows an impact can be made in people's lives, Herndon said.
"At Church of Living Hope, we're doing it for Jesus Christ. We believe that we're having an impact in the name of Christ, and we can see it visually on those kids' faces," Herndon said. "Some people might call it magic, but I know it's not. When you see that kid, it's life-changing."
This year, there was a record number of kids to receive gifts, and many families arrived early out of anticipation.
A Mississippi State University alumni association connected with the church this year about service projects and ended up adopting several kids, Herndon said.
"I hope that this event can inspire other people to make a difference during Christmastime," he said. "I hope that people will say that I do want to make a difference; I do want to serve my community during Christmastime."
Herndon said it's important for people to know several families, kids and others are hurting during the holidays.
"For example, some people might not imagine being separated from their loved one at Christmastime beyond their control, but that's the case for the kids out there," he said.