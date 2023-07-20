A Tyler businessman came to the rescue of a couple and their five dogs when he saw smoke in the air on his way home from work.
Colten Armstrong, owner of Rose City Nutrition, said he was driving through his neighborhood on his way home from work Thursday afternoon when he saw thick smoke coming from nearby.
“I was driving home from work and noticed some smoke coming from near my neighborhood and saw it begin to turn to thick, black smoke which made me realize it wasn’t just a burn pile,” he said. “I knew that since it had just started it likely hadn’t been called into the Tyler Fire Department yet, so I drove around looking for which house it was; initially just to call it in.”
However, after locating the house near Loop 323 and Rollingwood Drive, Armstrong realized there might be people inside.
“When I found the house, I saw two cars in the driveway and nobody outside, which set off alarms in my head,” he said. “There really wasn’t a conscious decision; I just knew there were likely people inside and I needed to make sure everyone was OK.”
Armstrong said he sprung into action to help the couple and their pets.
“I helped the wife secure the dogs and get them safely outside, then went back in and tried to search for one that was unaccounted for before the smoke was just too overwhelming,” he said. “Thankfully that dog had managed to get to the backyard, unbeknownst to us.”
City of Tyler Fire Department Assistant Chief and Deputy EMC Michael Frost, who did not respond to the fire but reviewed the written fire report, said he has strong feelings about the courage and willingness to help Armstrong displayed that day.
“I believe as a community that we owe each other to act and help those in need. In this case, we have a citizen who chose to act instead of observing,” Frost said. “Many times, that course of action saves lives instead of merely witnessing a disaster. While we will always encourage people to assist others in a time of need, we want them to do so safely.”
“It takes courage, strength, and a brave heart to act and assist those in the face of danger or in other times of need. When we stand together and help one another, we and our communities are all stronger and safer,” Frost said. “Every year, we have lives and property saved by the goodwill and decisive actions of good Samaritans.”
“In reality, all of us are first responders. Without the response and action from our citizens and community, many times positive outcomes would be replaced by negative ones,” he added.
Armstrong said it costs nothing to be of service to others and felt it was the right thing to do to help in any way possible.
“As for being a Good Samaritan and helping others, it costs nothing to be a decent human,” he said. “You don’t have to go inside the house, but if you see something like that, call it in. Don’t just assume that someone else already has.”
Armstrong said he commends the Tyler Fire Department for its quick response and the other passersby that followed his lead to pull over and help.
Frost said the cause of the fire is still unknown and remains an open investigation.