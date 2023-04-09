Easter is a time of rebirth, renewal, and hope and a local barber is sharing those sentiments with others over the Easter weekend.

Mandy Glasscock, owner of Dapper mobile and Dapper Westside, was under the bridge on Valentine Street serving those in need by giving free haircuts to the homeless.

Dapper mobile opened in 2018, shortly after opening Glasscock began taking the mobile barbershop under the bridge to serve the homeless.

“Giving haircuts to the homeless was the reason I first wanted to get into barbering, as a kid volunteering at my church I thought to myself I would like to help and give haircuts one day,” she said. “I definitely feel like a good haircut can lift a person’s spirits. If anything at all I feel like it is important for me to do this so that they know someone cares about them and to be a listening ear.”

Glasscock said coordinating the haircuts is a little tricky especially since opening her brick and mortar barbershop Dapper Westside.

“I have to block my schedule at Dapper Westside and I close Dapper mobile for the day. It’s especially hard right now as I’m trying to get Dapper Westside off the ground and full of clients,” she said. “A big thanks to all of the Dapper Westside and Dapper mobile current and future clients. They are just as much a part of this as I am; without their support of those two businesses this would not be feasible.”

Glasscock explained that over the years she and her husband have come up with a system which helps organize the day.

“My husband Jason and I take Dapper mobile under the bridge at 8 am, get it set up, and I start cutting. I have a friend come and take a list of names of people waiting and goes to get them when it’s their turn if they walk away; this time it’s my friend Lyndsey helping out,” she said. “Jason helps keep me organized as well and cleans up for me between the haircuts so I can wash my hands and be ready as quickly as possible for the next cut.”

“I cut men and boys hair until no one is left wanting one. The most I’ve done in one day over the last five years is 25 I believe,” Glasscock added. “I do not leave the cutting area as it’s a very fast paced day.”

Glasscock said it’s important for her to see everyone equally and to treat people the way she would want to be treated.

“I truly believe that most all of us are a few hard life experiences away from homelessness ourselves. I’m just treating them how I would want to be treated if I were in their shoes,” she said. “I would want to feel valued and cared about, I both value and care about every single one of them.”

Glasscock said she feels blessed to be able to provide this service and has received a range of emotions from those she has helped.

“I’ve gotten tears, hugs, genuine thanks, and lots of big smiles,” she said. “It’s just as much of a blessing to me if not more so than to them.”

For more information, visit the Dapper Westside and Dapper Mobile Facebook pages.

To see more photos, click here.