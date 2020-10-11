A video shot by Tyler Morning Telegraph Digital Multimedia Journalist Ben Fenton will be featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.
The show will air tonight at 5:30 p.m. and the network is also showing it on their social media channels and website after the show.
(See the video and the story here: https://tylerpaper.com/news/education/navy-dad-uses-mascot-costume-to-surprise-kids-at-lindale-isd-elementary-campus/article_35d60956-0a7a-11eb-b4af-d79c7814f453.html )
On Friday afternoon at Lindale ISD’s College Street Elementary, second-grader Cadell Robertson was being honored at a leadership assembly and the school asked his brother, Axel, 5, and Sadie, 11, to attend.
The Lindale Eagle mascot was hi-giving all the kids honored and when the three kids went up, Navy Lieutenant Chip Robertson took the mascot head off to surprise the children.
Robertson had not seen his three kids in almost a year. His wife, Lacy, created the plan to surprise the kids.