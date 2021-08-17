It was 69 years ago that Marion Francis “Mac” McCraw married LaJuan Melton on Aug. 16 after graduation from Amarillo High School in 1952.
The two met in the last class of the day — history. McCraw saw Melton, who he said was a beautiful girl and wanted to get together.
Melton said meeting a soulmate is like an epiphany, but indescribable.
"I don't think you could ever describe true love, you just know in your heart 'that's the one for me,'" Melton said.
The couple moved to Tyler in 1986, and have been members of Rose Heights Church of God ever since. Another tradition they keep is having their anniversary dinner at the Potpourri House. As far as the McCraw's could remember, they’ve celebrated their anniversary there most years since they moved to Tyler.
According to Les Ellsworth, owner of The Potpourri House, the McCraw’s niece calls every year to ask staff to set up a beautifully decorated table for the two to enjoy on their special day.
“The staff did that little write up on them, did the little signs, did the tablecloths and the little table and the flowers,” he said.
“It’s what makes, you know, my family started this in 1981 in a little yellow Victorian house, so we are now making second generation birthday dinners and baby showers for babies that we did baby showers for, so it’s fun to be able to have these 69th anniversaries,” Ellsworth said.
He said they wanted to make sure the couple felt important and special.
The McCraw’s favorite thing to do is to go shopping together, and because Ellsworth makes the place special for them, The Potpourri House is the perfect place to celebrate their love for each other.
They raised one child and are grandparents to their daughter’s three children and great grandparents to one great grandchild.
Despite visiting the restaurant together often, the McCraws order something different on the menu every time.
Besides shopping together, the McCraws enjoyed their earlier days traveling across the world. They also enjoy antiquing and art galleries.
LeJuan said the funniest thing that ever happened to them was when they were on a trip to Oklahoma. The fan belt broke on their car, and Marion asked for his wife’s pantyholes.
“I gave him the pantyholes, he wrapped it around for the sand belt, we made it to the next town, and we’ve laughed about that all these years,” said LeJuan McCraw.
Through the laughs, the McCraws have also endured obstacles. They’ve both had health problems, and while they’re fine now, they stuck together through everything they faced.
LeJuan said the secret to overcoming everything is having faith in God, who is always there, she said.
Their advice to other couples is to always care, always listen, stay active, be each other’s friend and to have fun and laugh a lot.
For their next 69 years, the McCraws said they wake up everyday expecting it to be a good day. They live on Horseshoe Club Lake, so they’re usually busy with lawn work.
Marion’s advice is to always say, “Yes ma’am.”
“Anything she says, you say okay. You’ll get along. Whatever she said is right, that’s the way it works,” he said.
“I would tell the younger people to take care of each other. That’s your soulmate, that’s your other half. Take care of each other and put them first,” she said.