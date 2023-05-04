The Texas Spirit Riders, a pro rodeo performance team, is on track to be only the third Professional Rodeo Performance Team in the country recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

However, the journey that got them where they are today has not been easy.

The Texas Spirit Riders were established in 1996. In August 2020, Erica Bednarz was awarded the team and took over as captain.

“In August of 2020 I was awarded the team. I took ownership of it, and became captain along with my dearest friend Lynsey Berger who I named co-captain. We had huge dreams, and lots of ambition that we hoped would land us a fantastic rodeo schedule and respect in the industry,” Bednarz said. “We wanted to make a difference among the rodeo industry and really grow the sport of equestrian drill team.”

However, just months later, tragedy struck when Berger was killed in a head-on collision.

“Immediately following our first meeting as a new organization with Lynsey and I at the helm of the ship, she was killed in a head-on collision and our world was forever changed,” Bednarz said.

The team went into its first appearance of 2021 without its friend, sister, and leader.

“Following the funeral I took some time to grieve; everything Texas Spirit Rider related took my breath away. I was left with nothing but the performance routine that she had put together prior to her passing, but there was just one problem -- there was no Lynsey,” Bednarz explained. “I spoke with the team and let them know my struggles and their response was that Lynsey would want us to make it all the way to the NFR using her memory as our strength.”

“And that is exactly what we did,” she added. “We made a choice that day to remember her, to honor her and to not stop until we were at the NFR in Vegas, until we made it all the way to the top.”

Today that dream is closer to becoming a reality as a team of just six riders running in five rodeos a year, grew into three teams of 32 riders combined.

The professional team made 20 appearances last season at rodeos such as Mesquite, Wichita Falls, Llano, and Gladewater, Jacksonville and many others.

The team is based in Winnsboro with team members driving from Paris, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Rusk, Palestine, Bullard, Tyler, Cooper, Lone Oak, and Hallsville to practice every Sunday.

“We practice on average four to six hours per week from January 1 to May 1 at the ‘Pro’ level. We travel all over Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma performing at different rodeos beginning in May,” Bednarz said. “Typically we follow the PRCA- UPRA circuit as we are on track to be the third Professional Rodeo Performance Team in the country recognized by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.”

Bednarz said the “rodeo road” is not an easy life, spending precious time away from family and friends.

“’Rodeo road’ as we call it is a long and hard road. We travel hundreds of miles and spend countless hours away from our families,” she said. “What we do is not easy. It takes exquisite horsemanship; trust in 11 other horses and 11 other riders, who at any moment could make a wrong move and seriously injure you or your horse.”

+8 Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event.

However, Bednarz said the past few years have left a lasting impact on the team -- one that fuels them to keep chasing their Vegas dream.

“In the midst of a tragedy we found strength in each other. We found strength in adversity and we let our light shine through it all. Doors opened left and right, riders began falling from the sky, Lynsey was gone but she was going to make sure that we knew she was always with us,” she said.

“Thus the saying ‘where I ride, you'll ride with me’ was born; every arena that we entered with huge smiles, we would say ‘this one’s for you’ and we would ride hard,” Bednarz said. “So much passion went into every ride; some of us left the arena in tears. We pulled it together time and time again, mingled with the crowds, signed autographs and took lots and lots of pictures with the little ones.”

Bednarz said the team won’t stop until they reach their goal and each member has learned the reward is in the journey.

“We made a splash in 2022 and now, in 2023 we plan to create a tidal wave. We will not stop until we make it all the way to San Antonio, Houston, and of course, Vegas,” she said. “I have told the girls 100 times if once, it’s not the destination; it’s the journey. The journey is our reward, and we are living our dreams hoping to share them with others.”

“We ride each ride as if it is our last, because we have learned that if we don't, it will be,” Bednarz said.

Bednarz said she hopes the team labeled as the “underdog," the team no one believed, and the team struck by tragedy and adversity only to rise from the ashes like a Phoenix, will make East Texas proud in becoming “hometown heroes."

The Texas Spirit Riders professional team includes Erica Bednarz of Bullard, Shelby Woolly of Lone Oak, Shelly Richardson of Hallsville, Presley Davis of Paris, Cassie Roberts of Winnsboro, Brooke Forbus of Paris, Reni Collier of Bagwell, Daisy Thomason of Jacksonville, Sara Walsh of Palestine, Ellen LaRue of Cooper, and Katrina Czarnecki of Lone Oak.

The Texas Spirit Riders will be a Cavender’s Boot City in Longview on Friday signing autographs before performing in the Jacksonville PRCA Rodeo from May 11 to May 13.

For more information, visit the Texas Spirit Riders Facebook page.