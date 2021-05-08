PALESTINE – Love was in the air and mom was on the mind at a Little Chefs cake decorating class at LuLu & Kakes, Cupcakery and Sweet Shoppe in Palestine on Saturday.
The Shoppe, owned by Ryan and Judith Cantrell and named after their daughters Kaylee, 17, and Lexie, 12, hosted the event as a way for young children to create something special for mom in celebration of Mother’s Day, but also get a little messy and have fun doing it.
As Parker Bossier, 7, Shawna Holden, 6, and Leo Bossier, 5, put on their chef hats and aprons, Cantrell loaded her bakery countertop with colorful sprinkles, thick icing and an assortment of bags and boxes of candy. Cantrell explained the rules but made it clear there was one rule that was off the table.
“In this kitchen only, you can make the biggest mess you want,” Cantrell said with a smile.
Cantrell said that along with her love of cooking, she felt the classes were the perfect opportunity to bring families and communities together.
“I love to cook! I feel that we need to find a way to make cooking for families fun again. After all, it brings about togetherness, conversation, etc. It does not have to be a chore. So I decided to start cooking classes,” Cantrell said. “As a part of that service, I felt extremely compelled to work with children. The workshops, like the one today, are for the smaller kids with a shorter attention span. We try to create a fun environment while teaching real life skills.”
While the bakery holds workshops like these for several holidays, Cantrell felt that doing one for Mother’s Day came with extra excitement for the kids.
“We did one for Valentine's Day and one on St. Patrick's Day. I thought Mother's Day would be a really special workshop where the kiddos could make something that is especially sweet,” Cantrell said.
“It is always special when the kids get to come behind the counter. They are typically on the outside looking in, so I find they get super excited to actually come into the kitchen. In our kitchen, we encourage messes and laughter. We want it to be fun,” she continued.
Following class, moms were greeted with sugary smiles, uniquely decorated cakes, a hand-written Mother’s Day card and lots of hugs.
Lulu & Kakes, Cupcakery and Sweet Shoppe is located at 115 West Main St. and can be reached at 903-392-7917. For more information regarding classes, visit luluandkakes.com.