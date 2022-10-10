Nearly 25 special needs children had the opportunity to spend a few hours on Lake Tyler this weekend, hoping to reel in some fish. And many of them did come back with an impressive catch, but what they left with was immeasurable – unforgettable memories.

C.A.S.T For Kids Foundation hosted its seventh-annual fishing day for Tyler-area children Saturday. The kids and their caretakers joined a community volunteer on a boat and hit the water early before returning to shore for lunch and a post-fishing awards ceremony.

“The day is just all about celebrating these children with special needs, showing them that they’re valued and loved by their community,” said Jay Yelas, executive director of C.A.S.T For Kids Foundation and award-winning angler. “Fishing is what we know how to do, so we spend time sharing that with them, and it makes a really memorable experience here at beautiful Lake Tyler.”

The national nonprofit, formed in 1991, hosts similar events nationwide for children ages 6 to 18 and their caretakers to “provide a refreshing break from their daily challenges,” according to C.A.S.T. For Kids. “Spreading a positive message that kids with disabilities can accomplish anything … despite their limitations,” the group said.

Local volunteers supply a boat and serve as captain as they take the children on a tour of the lake. The event provides an opportunity for these children that they might not otherwise have, Yelas said.

“Parents tell us all the time that there aren’t very many activities designed just for kids with special needs,” Yelas said. “Sometimes they feel like outsiders trying to attend a ‘normal’ event, so this gives them an opportunity” that provides accommodations along with an amazing experience.

East Texas parents Luke and Lisa Miller expressed their gratitude toward C.A.S.T. For Kids and all the local volunteers who made Saturday such an awesome day for their son Lincoln.

“It means so much for them to do this, it’s just wonderful,” Lisa said. “We feel very blessed to have these people volunteer their time and be so caring and good with him.”

Luke added, “the fact that people take their time out of their day to love on kids that don’t get opportunities to do things like this, it means a lot to us – it really does.”

Luke said their son, who is 7 and has autism, had a blast, but it was also a memorable experience for Dad himself.

“Getting to see him so happy and enjoying something that I love to do, it was just a really great experience,” Luke said. “He had a blast and did really well. He kept saying, ‘I wanna go fast, I wanna go fast!’ and turning around to watch the wake from the motor.”

Mitch Rutledge was the community volunteer serving as Lincoln’s boat captain for the day.

“We had a blast,” said Rutledge, who has been volunteering for a few years. “Our kids get to go fishing all the time, so it’s nice to take somebody out there who doesn’t get to do it.”

Rutledge said it was awesome to see Lincoln’s reactions of being fascinated by touching the fish and the excitement of touring the lake.

“Something as simple as just driving around on the lake on a boat was just mindblowing for him,” Rutledge said.

After returning to shore, participants and their family headed to the pavilion of the Green Acres Baptist Church Retreat Center to enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs provided by Super 1 Foods and cooked by folks with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. They also had a cool treat from Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Next came what Yelas said is his favorite part – the awards ceremony.

Each participant was called to the front of the crowd to receive a plaque featuring a photo from their day of fishing. As the audience cheered them on, each participant and their boat captain got a turn with the microphone to share some parts of their day. Some children talked about how cool it was to have a chance to drive the boat while others told the crowd how many and what type of fish they caught.

Simarion Williams, 9, of Tyler, has been attending the annual fishing day since he was 4 years old.

“His room has a sports theme, so we have his award plaques all over the wall. It’s fun to see them all and look at how he’s grown over the years,” his mother Mashayla McMillian said.

Attendees also were lucky enough to hear not just one, but two musical performances from Dylan Tedder, who has been participating in C.A.S.T For Kids for several years. The 17-year-old sang two George Strait classics, “The Fireman” and “Deep Water.”

Tedder, who is a big fan of 1980s and 1990s country music, has a tradition of singing at the yearly events and has already decided on his song for next year – “American Made” by the Oak Ridge Boys.

“My favorite part of the day was being blessed and going fishing, and then also being blessed to sing legendary country songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Tedder, who is also very involved in the local Tyler Rose Special Olympics team on which he has played every sport since 2016.

Yelas said there were multiple other C.A.S.T For Kids events going on around the country on Saturday and there are about 80 events held annually. Texas leads the nation with 30 events held each year.

Yelas, a notable veteran fisherman, won the 2002 Bassmaster Classic, the 2003 B.A.S.S Angler of the Year and the 2002 and 2007 FLW Angler of the Year. Additionally, Yelas won a 2003 ESPN ESPY award in the Best Outdoor Athlete category.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.castforkids.org.