"To infinity and beyond" is a motto Toy Story character and space ranger Buzz Lightyear is known for. But it's also the distance that one Southwest Airlines employee went to get a young boy's trusted friend back.
Hagen and his family landed at Dallas Love Field and they then drove away in a rental car. They didn't realize Hagen's toy Buzz Lightyear was still on the plane.
Before they knew Buzz was missing, the space ranger was already in Little Rock, Arkansas — the plane's next destination after Dallas. So Jason, a ramp agent at the Little Rock airport, noticed Hagen’s buddy, according to Southwest.
The airline said on Facebook Jason knew someone was missing their fellow space ranger, so he started investigating. He found the name, "Hagen," written on the bottom of Buzz's boot.
Jason soon found out that there was only one "Hagen" on that particular aircraft that day.
Jason came up with a plan, and soon the Hagen and his family received a surprise in the mail.
Jason not only sent Buzz back to Hagen, he also mailed a hand-decorated box, a letter describing Buzz's mission at Southwest Airlines and photos of the adventures.
“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us," Ashley, Hagen’s mom, said.