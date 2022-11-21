A missing child and alleged suspect were spotted at a Walmart in Tyler on Sunday afternoon, just about 12 hours before the child was reported missing, local authorities said.
Local authorities say an AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Overton boy.
Zechariah Sutton, 5 years old of Overton, was reported missing at 3 a.m. Monday, as Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 23305 FM 838 near Overton.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, deputies found out that the child went with a “family friend” by the name of Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday morning so that she could get him a toy for his birthday.
Zechariah and and Medlock had originally not been seen since that time, the department said this morning. As of 10 a.m., the department said camera footage from the Troup Highway Walmart shows Zechariah and Medlock walking in the front door of the store at 2:41 p.m. Sunday. A photo of Medlock's vehicle, a Black 2007 Jeep Wrangler 4-door with plates RVZ5847, was taken.
Zechariah is described as a black male, who is 3-foot-5, about 60 to 70 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweat top and bottom with black shoes.
Medlock is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, medium build, with corn rows, according to the department. She does not have a permanent address but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas. She also frequents the Valero convenience store in Overton.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for this missing child and the investigation is ongoing, the department said.
Zechariah is a pre-K student at Arp ISD, according to the district.
“We have alerted our entire school district community to be on the lookout and are asking for prayers for his safe and prompt recovery,” said Mike Alzamora, Arp ISD spokesperson.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Zechariah or Medlock please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
AMBER Alerts inform the public of serious child abductions, in an effort to promote tips and leads to law enforcement, according to Texas DPS. In memory of the tragic death of Amber Hagerman, the letters of her name can be seen within the title of the program, America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER).
