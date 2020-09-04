Christian Stokes, an Athens native, comes from a long line of family that has lived in the small East Texas town since the 1800s.
As a child, he remembers watching “Silverado” and discovering the East Texas actor Ken Farmer. He read about him in a local newspaper and was amazed that a small-town local living far from Los Angeles and New York could find success as an actor.
East Texans are known to be practical, and there was nothing practical about pursuing such an intangible dream, so it seemed, Stokes said.
Yet along the way, throughout high school and later in college, his passion for the entertainment industry always found a way to wreck his practical plans.
Today, after building a successful career as an actor and stunt man who has performed across the U.S. and around the world, Stokes is coming back to his East Texas roots to play a role in the upcoming Western series Corsicana, which will be filmed next door to Stokes’ hometown in Corsicana, Texas.
“I grew up in Athens and lived on the outskirts,” said Stokes. “I was born there and lived there until a year after graduating high school, in a typical rural East Texas environment. Doing what I do wasn’t something someone would’ve considered, but throughout my childhood and life, little things would happen that would connect the dots to lead me to where I am today. I didn’t realize my career path would take me this way.”
He was a football and baseball player in high school, and made excellent grades, he said.
Although he did participate in some theatrical productions at school, he went on to college and planned to study to become a doctor.
Plans changed when he found himself immersed in the theater department after taking a theater class. From there, he dropped out of school to pursue acting full time, moved to Dallas, waited tables and picked up small roles as they came, Stokes explained.
That persistence would eventually land him roles in movies such as Monster and several popular series including West World and Zombie Squad, and later resulted in him directing a live action Avengers stunt series that toured the world at venues such as the London Eye.
Stokes recalled that when he was in the first grade, he told his girlfriend he wanted to be an actor. To his horror, she proceeded to break up with him after explaining that she didn’t want to marry an actor.
He laughed at the memory and said, “I remember that little girl and I look back and tell my first-grade self, ‘It pays off, don’t be too sad. It’s going be okay.’ It’s all about trusting the process: believe in yourself and have confidence.”
Although Stokes has lived an adventure and found success in the pursuit of his passion, the road to getting to where he is today wasn’t easy, he explained.
“I had a calling, something that I truly loved that pulled me like a magnet,” he said. “When something comes into your life and makes a racket, you have to pay attention. You can look back at the end of your life and say, I tried for better or for worse. There was lots of starving, bankruptcy, people didn’t understand and people would say, ‘You’re throwing away your life, you could’ve been a doctor and now you’re chasing this dream.’”
“It wasn’t a dream for me, it’s been a reality,” he continued, as he explained that there is a method to the madness of successfully building a livelihood in the show business.
Like the pursuit of any career goal, Stokes revealed there is a practicality and strategy behind obtaining success in the entertainment industry.
“You have to make a plan and attack it,” he said. “You’ve got to have the tools, resume, and experiences; it is not any different logistically than tackling any other job.”
Stokes learned how to build that strategy from the ground up, with little guidance in his early career, he said. He started off by picking up gigs here and there, including acting in some murder mysteries in Dallas, and playing Batman for children’s birthday parties.
At the age of 25, he landed the gig that he said changed his life.
“I saw an advertisement in a newspaper about a show in Six Flags that was asking for stunt guys,” he said. “I’d never done a stunt a day in my life. I called the ad and asked the guy if I should even show up, and he said why not? I debated whether I would do it and make a fool out of myself. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Out of over 40 people, they hired me.”
Although some of the contenders competing for the role had much more experience with stunts, they lacked the acting experience and talent that Stokes had, he said.
The owner of the entertainment company trained him, and eventually Stokes became his right-hand man, which paved the way to performing live shows and led to future roles in film and TV.
He eventually moved to the capital of show business, L.A., and didn’t know anyone. He “slept on couches”, he explained, and decided no matter what happened, he would find a way to stay afloat and continue the pursuit of his calling.
“I went to Hollywood to play a role in the movie “Monster” in 2004,” said Stokes. “I thought, if I don’t make something out of this I won’t make it ... As I got my life together, opportunities began to present themselves.”
He began doing live action and stunt roles, and later became a stunt trainer and director and worked for Universal Studios, he said.
“Acting and stunting and running theater all gelled together for me to succeed,” he explained. “If I hadn’t thrown spaghetti at the wall, I probably wouldn’t have eaten. If this is what I wanted to do, I had to make it work. More than talent or who you know, success is about persistence and building a network, creating a lifestyle that supports you.”
Stokes made his passion his number one priority, and through that decision, many of his smaller dreams came true as well, including his dream of seeing the world, he said.
“Early on, I was one step away from joining the military so that I could see the world,” he said. “At the eleventh hour, I chose not to. I’ve ended up doing everything I wanted to do in the military through entertainment. I think I’m better off for it.”
Through his entertainment career, he had the opportunity to live in Taiwan, Japan, and Germany for a collective total of four years. He immersed himself in the culture, memorized lines in each of the languages, interacted with the local people and enjoyed the authentic cuisine.
“I was completely immersed,” he said. “When in Taiwan, I would listen to a native recite the lines in Chinese. Because it is a tonal language, I had to listen and memorize the lines. I went to the street markets and my driver showed me Taiwan. It was magical, and I still have quite a following in those countries.”
Although he was traveled and performed far and wide, Stokes chuckled as he said, “You can take the boy out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the boy.”
His love for his home state inspired him to give back, as he was approached with the opportunity to help a fellow East Texan pursue his own big dreams, he said.
“My nickname (is) Tex,” said Stokes. “I’m cool with that. I love my home state. About a month ago a young man in Athens reached out to me and said, ‘I want to be an actor but I don’t even know where to start.’ I asked some questions, because if you’re going to commit, it’s a commitment. To do the work takes a special kind of person. I asked him to read a couple of chapters out of a book and he read the whole thing. It was books originally that got me going early on, and later the people that guided me taught me what to do and what not to do.”
Stokes explained, had he had someone to show him the ropes early on, it would’ve saved him a lot of aggravation. He said one of the main reasons he was excited to tell his story was that he hoped to inspire a young person the same way he was inspired – by reading about East Texas “Silverado” actor Ken Farmer growing up.
“Whatever your passion is, follow where it takes you,” said Stokes. “A passionless life is an empty life. Dennis Gilmore said it best, ‘Follow your heart and the money will follow.’ There were days I didn’t believe it. But when you love something enough, you will find a way to make it work. If you love math, become a mathematician. Follow your heart.”