During the school year and in the off-season, Scott Eeds, the Whitehouse ISD swim coach, and Janet Taylor, the East Texas Aquatics club team coach, would push brothers Micah and Macen Beard.
Little did the brothers know, their training would be the reason they are holding a certificate signed by President Donald Trump and being honored by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, the Whitehouse City Council and Mayor James Wansley.
But maybe the biggest honor was receiving the Certificate of Merit, the highest and most prestigious live-saving award given out by the American Red Cross.
And all of the public recognition they have received from Orange Beach in Alabama to East Texas was the result of saving a man who no one knows.
While on vacation over the summer, Macen Beard, who had just completed his Lifeguard CPR/AED training, was out on a float about 100 feet from shore with his older sister and her husband.
They noticed a man about 200 yards from shore in the bay struggling. Someone at the beach with the man that day saw his friend struggling and was attempting to wade out from shore on a pool noodle.
Macen Beard knew he had to act. He jumped in the water and started swimming out toward the victim in the Gulf of Mexico.
“I could see his head bobbing up and down and we had no idea what was going on, so I started swimming toward him,” Macen Beard said. “When I was halfway there, I could see he was underwater.”
The man was drowning and fighting. He tried to push Macen down under the water and fought with Macen in fear and shock.
Macen’s mother, Maura Humphrey, ran to get her other swimming star son, Micah, who attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville where he is studying pre-med.
Their father, Mitch Beard, said Macen was able to get the victim close to shore when Micah came to the rescue.
“The water was about up to my knees and I was exhausted,” Macen said. “Micah was able to get him the rest of the way in.”
A nurse was waiting by the shore. The victim was disoriented and exhausted, then a rescue vehicle took him away.
“We didn’t think to ask anyone his name or take a picture, so we don’t know who it is,” Humphrey said.
Randy Plaza was the instructor for the brothers in their Certified Lifeguard Training classes. Part of the training was how to deal with someone who is combative and drowning.
Tammy Prater is the executive director for the American Red Cross East Texas chapter. In her 21-year career, she never had someone awarded the highest honor, the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit, until the Beard brothers.
On Monday during a video conference call, the Beards were presented with the Certificate of Merit, as Micah is at college. The Red Cross said it is “the highest award given by the American Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills they learned at an American Red Cross Training Services Course.”
During the video call with Moran and other county officials, Keith Rhodes, CEO of the American Red Cross North Texas Region, honored the brothers along with Prater.
Tuesday night, the brothers were honored by the Whitehouse City Council in person.
Macen could be honored by the city council in Whitehouse again over the years as the sophomore hopes to qualify for state in swimming.
But for this night, the brothers received a well-deserved standing ovation.
“Congratulations, you made Whitehouse proud,” Wansley said.
