RUSK — On an ordinary day, Rusk High School student Parker Payne can be found walking around campus or walking into the gym for a workout. Recently, he took a break from his typical routine to instead walk down a runway and pursue his dreams of becoming a model and actor.
Payne, 17, has been told he should try out modeling throughout his life; however, he said he didn’t know if he really had what it took to become a professional model until he was contacted by Neal Hamil Modeling Centre Vice President Jennifer Molleda.
He was sending photos to several agencies and to his excitement, Molleda was impressed with his look and positive attitude. After a successful interview, he was invited to attend the modeling center’s three-day intensive camp at the Galleria in Houston.
Payne headed down to Houston and joined other aspiring actors and models in classes, such as Runway 101 and 102, Photo-Posing, Skincare and Model Maintenance and Fitness and Nutrition. The camp concluded with a photoshoot and fashion show.
“It was overwhelming at first,” Payne said. “On the first day I was definitely very nervous doing it. It’s like I thought other people would be a lot better than me. I’m not naturally competitive like that and I was nervous I wouldn’t know what I was doing. But deep down I knew I was there to learn. After the first day, it became really fun and really exciting. I’m really glad I got to experience what they taught me.”
Payne said he's always felt very comfortable in front of a camera. His mother is a professional photographer, and he has enjoyed posing in photo shoots with her for fun from time to time.
“A month ago, for the pictures we sent to the agency, we went to an area with a garden where there are a bunch of pretty plants and trails where you can walk," Payne said. "She (my mom) started telling me to do different poses and I would add my own little thing — like a look off to the side. I felt pretty good doing it."
His favorite instructor at the camp, fitness and nutrition instructor Johnathan Calton, was excited to hear that his mother was a photographer and encouraged him to continue practicing shoots with her as often as possible.
Calton has taught at the center for over a year and says he has walked during New York Fashion Week six times. He spoke highly of Payne, and said he shows great potential.
“Parker did an amazing job at the camp. Parker’s future in the industry is definitely promising," he said. “He has a great look, and a great runway walk. I think as long as he continues to learn and practice what he’s learned, he can book a lot of jobs in the industry.”
After graduating high school, Payne said he plans on continuing his education in California to explore and be closer to the industry. But he is open to go wherever he sees the greatest potential for opportunity.
“I’m really grateful for the experiences. Not everyone gets opportunities like these, especially at my age. So, we’ll see where it takes me," he said.
Payne is documenting his modeling journey on his Instagram, @parkersw0rld.