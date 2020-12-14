Smiles filled the faces of one class from Tyler ISD's Rice Elementary School when they took a break from class Monday to walk to the front of the school to be greeted by a pile of Christmas presents under the tree in the entryway.
But the presents weren’t for them; Rice Elementary School continued its 10-year tradition to help St. Paul Children’s Services by providing toys to families at Christmas.
“We did a toy drive and people in the school, they got these toys for people,” fourth-grade student Charlotte Berling said. “It’s a charity for St. Paul and to get presents for them."
St. Paul's is a children and family services organization in Tyler.
“We provide medical services, counseling services, dental, we have a food pantry and we have an eye clinic that we just opened up,” St. Paul's Children’s Services Director of Development Wyatt Bynum said. “We’re about to kick off our foster care for next month’s program – whatever we can provide for families.”
Since Nov. 30, Rice Rangers collected 492 new toys to help the community.
“We absolutely love this time of year, and even more so, we love the opportunity to collect toys for our friends at St. Paul,” Rice Principal Shelly Bosley said. “The toy drive gives our Rice students an opportunity to give to others.”
For the Rice Elementary students, the idea of a kid like them not being able to have a present on Christmas morning was too much for them to bear.
“We collected these toys from kids in the school,” fourth-grader Kai Hoenshell said. “So we can give them to them so they have something to open and a surprise on Christmas Day.”
Students said many of the kids being helped by St. Paul Children’s Services may not be able to receive a gift other than the one that the Rice Elementary students donated.
“It’s an awesome experience, and the kids are excited,” Bynum said. “We’re excited about seeing the reaction of the kids receiving the toys, but also about the ones who gave them today.”