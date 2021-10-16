The secrets of the garden came to life Friday as the members of the 88th Texas Rose Festival court graced the R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center stage in Tyler for the coronation of Queen Anna Grace Hallmark.
After the COVID-19-related delay last year, hundreds came out to celebrate the return of the Texas Rose Festival, which honors the city of Tyler’s rose industry and volunteerism, Friday afternoon and evening. This year’s theme is “Secrets of the Garden.”
In addition to Hallmark, the Rose Festival royalty included Texas Rose Festival Princess Elizabeth “Ellie” Reid Walker and Duchess of the Rose Growers Emily Ann Milton along with several ladies-in-waiting and duchesses.
Each of the ladies also had young men from across Texas serve as their royal escorts. Young attendants stood alongside Hallmark as she was crowned by Bruce Campbell Faulkner, president of the 2021 Texas Rose Festival.
This year welcomed new costume designer Jacob A. Climer, a Dallas native with a master of fine arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Each dress reflected an element found in a garden, such as various flowers, insects, birds, plants and other forms of wildlife.
Audience member Stacey Hiles, of Tyler, said she loved seeing the finale with all the bright colors coming together on the stage. Her family has been involved in the festival for a long time.
“It’s such a wonderful thing for our community. It brings so many guests visiting our restaurants and our stores and all of that,” Hiles said. “I think (guests) love all the hospitality they get when they come. It’s a very historical thing and the girls and the escorts come from all over. This was a huge court; it was beautiful.”
Festivities continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the Texas Rose Festival Parade with over 120 parade entries, including custom parade floats for Hallmark and her court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, Shriners and dignitaries.
For more information, go to texasrosefestival.com.