Peltier Subaru in Tyler was filled with barks and bubbles Saturday for the 11th annual Dirty Dog Wash. The squeaky clean event benefitted Pets Fur People, the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas.
For every dog that was washed, Peltier Subaru donated $25 to Pets Fur People. The funds will go to the shelter’s operating funds, which allows it to spade and neuter dogs, give them vaccines and sometimes offer special surgeries.
Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms said the group was aiming to break its record of 167 washes set this past year.
“We are hoping to wash at least 200 dirty dogs today,” she said.
Helms said the event is a great way to raise awareness for the organization as well as raise money.
“It raises awareness about the fact that we are the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas; we’ve been here since 1968,” she said. “So, it’s a great opportunity to raise awareness about Pets Fur People but also to raise some money so we can keep the doors open and continue to help the people and animals here in our community.
“We’ve got a lot going on; it’s kind of a spa day. We are doing the dog wash and nail trim and you can get your dog microchipped at a very inexpensive cost,” Helms added. “It’s just a real fun day, and it’s amazing to see the tiny dogs and the large dogs interact.”
Therapet also was on hand to hand out treats to the four-legged guests and pass out educational information to owners.
Helms said the partnership with Peltier Subaru for the annual event has been wonderful and continues to grow.
For information, visit the People Fur Pets Facebook page.