After spending his entire life focusing on hockey, a Plano resident was at a crossroads in his life, deciding what to do after graduating from high school. He moved to Tyler, connected with the art community, and the rest was history.
Tyler Shelton, 25, said it was a lonely time after making the move to East Texas. He’d spend days in his room creating art as a hobby.
“I was just doing it because I had nothing else to do. I thought I could make this a career if I really tried,” he said.
He saved up enough money to quit working his job with the help of his mother’s support and embarked on his journey to making his art a full-time career.
That journey first began in 2017 when Shelton began attending open mic at Yamato on Wednesdays to make friends who were also in the art community, which he said was very welcoming. He participated in open mics by singing and playing guitar.
His first big moment in Tyler happened when he full residency at Roast Social Kitchen, where he got to keep his paintings up, and was in charge of all the art. Shelton was able to sell the art off the walls and got to replace his work as needed.
More recently, Shelton got the opportunity to have his artwork at Culture ETX, where a variety of his artwork is showcased. Other projects he’s been involved with include the mural at ETX Brewery, where he worked on the bluebonnet, and another mural at Caldwell Arts Academy.
When he got the opportunity to work on the mural at the arts academy, Shelton heard from a child who recognized his work. Shelton said the child was about eight or nine years old.
“His dad was telling me how much he loved that mural and how it brightened their day. It made me want to cry,” Shelton said.
Shelton has also won the People’s Choice awards twice at the Main Street Gallery. He has also designed and produced album art for local musicians’ album covers.
“It’s a really good feeling. It makes me feel important honestly, because talking back about that time period where I didn’t know what I was going to do, I felt really unimportant, so it’s kind of filling a void that I’ve been missing in that aspect of my self-confidence. I feel really grateful, it’s really awesome,” Shelton said.
Shelton’s passion stemmed from his mother’s career, an art teacher, Shelton would spend summers doing art projects for fun. It grew into him drawing his favorite artists at the time, such as Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne. He also began to do art on his friends’ shoes, such as Vans, for $20.
When he graduated from high school, Shelton described that place in his life as a claustrophobic feeling.
“I think art is a big key player as to why I got through that time period, because it was something I could dive into and forget about everything,” he said.
Shelton’s artwork is mostly all acrylic and has common themes across each piece of art, containing flowers, swirls, stripes and checkered patterns, as well as clouds. He said this came from a place of rebranding and establishing his style as an artist.
“If you look at my work as a whole on my old Instagram, to me, it looked like somebody who did it as a hobby and I think the important part of being successful as an artist, in most cases, is having those common themes and building an aesthetic that’s coherent with everything else,” Shelton said.
Those elements that come with the artists’ new path, such as the flowers and the clouds, Shelton explained it’s something he sees everyday, and that they both make a person, or their subconscious happy.
“Spending so much of my childhood with family issues and stuff, being unhappy, I just want to be happy, just like everyone else and I know a lot of people aren’t happy. I guess I use those because they’re lighthearted and maybe they’ll make somebody happy when they see them,” he said, mentioning hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelton’s inspiration also comes from his favorite artists, which includes Andy Warhol and local tattoo artist, J-Whitt, also known as Joshua Whitten, and Yonil, an artist he found through Instagram.
“I just want to keep working, keep growing, I don’t want there ever to be a day that I feel like I wasted,” he said. He hopes to inspire young artists to follow their passion for art.
“Get inspired. Be brave, bold, work hard, be humble. If you do all those, everything else will fall into place,” he said.
Shelton’s artwork can be found on his Instagram account or his website.