Mandy Glasscock, owner of Dapper mobile and Dapper Westside, was under the bridge on Valentine Street serving those in need by offering free haircuts to the homeless.
Dapper mobile opened in 2018, shortly after opening Glasscock began taking the mobile barbershop under the bridge to serve the homeless.
“Giving haircuts to the homeless was the reason I first wanted to get into barbering, as a kid volunteering at my church I thought to myself I would like to help and give haircuts one day,” she said. “I definitely feel like a good haircut can lift a person’s spirits. If anything at all I feel like it is important for me to do this so that they know someone cares about them and to be a listening ear.”
