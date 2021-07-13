The second "Zone Magazine Tailgate Photo Shoot" was held in Tyler with 38 schools in attendance.

See some of the behind-the-scenes photos by clicking the photo above. The work of our professional photographers will be in the magazine on August 22 and in online galleries at a later date.

(Read the complete story with interviews, CLICK HERE)

The full-color glossy magazine is 148 pages and put together by the sports departments of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. It will feature photos of the teams, schedules, rankings, predictions, stats, records and the 2021 East Texas Dream Team.

(Note: The Zone magazine will be delivered free on August 22 in the Tyler Morning Telegraph. There is also a digital edition available to digital subscribers. For more information on the Zone subscriptions specials, call Steven Briggs at 903-237-7768 or email circulation@tylerpaper.com)

 
 

