The second "The Zone Magazine Tailgate Photo Shoot" was held in Tyler with 38 schools in attendance.
See some of the behind-the-scenes photos by clicking the photo above. The work of our professional photographers will be in the magazine on August 22 and in online galleries at a later date.
(Read the complete story with interviews, CLICK HERE)
The full-color glossy magazine is 148 pages and put together by the sports departments of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. It will feature photos of the teams, schedules, rankings, predictions, stats, records and the 2021 East Texas Dream Team.
(Note: The Zone magazine will be delivered free on August 22 in the Tyler Morning Telegraph. There is also a digital edition available to digital subscribers. For more information on the Zone subscriptions specials, call Steven Briggs at 903-237-7768 or email circulation@tylerpaper.com)