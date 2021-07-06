Were you one of the families Jim Bauer stopped for a photo at the first-ever Rose City Airfest in Tyler over the weekend?

Click on the photos above to see the families Jim caught in action having fun!

Story on the local World War II veterans after flying in a B-17 almost 77 years later CLICK HERE

Jessica Payne's gallery of 164 photos HERE

Korean War veteran who was in Tyler with the exact same plane he flew during the war CLICK HERE

Column on a phone call from an East Texas veteran that stunned a museum in California. CLICK HERE

Trending: East Texas World War II vets, both 99, share their story CLICK HERE

Local pilot gets to fly his Russian Mig in Tyler CLICK HERE

How the airfest benefits CampV

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.