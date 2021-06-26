Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 26, 2021 @ 11:10 pm
NFL Hall of Fame running back and former Dallas Cowboys great Tony Dorsett stands with super fans Tattoo Mark, left, and James “Suit Man” Wright. They both brought their classic cars to the Custom Truckers show in Tyler on Saturday.
2021 Custom Truckers car show in Tyler. Photo by JOHN ANDERSON/Tyler Morning Telegraph
Earl Campbell sits by his 1957 Chevy at the 2021 Custom Truckers car show Saturday in Tyler.
Former Dallas Cowboys great Ed "Too Tall" Jones at the Custom Truckers 2021 car show on the downtown square in Tyler on Saturday.
2021 Custom Truckers car show in Tyler.
The Tyler Rose, Earl Campbell, seated, with former Dallas Cowboys great Tony Dorsett and Roger Nunnally, the voice of Rose Stadium at the Custom Truckers car show.
Participants near a row of Dallas Cowboys classic cars, including a Dak Prescott vehicle for the Cowboys quarterback.
The 2021 Custom Truckers car show in the downtown square in Tyler on Saturday.
Earl Campbell and Tony Dorsett at the 2021 Custom Truckers car show in Tyler. Photo by JOHN ANDERSON/Tyler Morning Telegraph
Ed Too Tall Jones at the 2021 Custom Truckers car show in Tyler. Photo by JOHN ANDERSON/Tyler Morning Telegraph