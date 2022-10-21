DALLAS — Lauren Siler was about to board a plane home to Dallas from Anchorage, Alaska, when she first spotted the frosted face of a senior pup in desperate need.
“I saw her sweet little face sitting in her poor little kennel,” Siler said.
The dog was featured by an Instagram account that shares information about dogs at Dallas Animal Services that need adopting or rescuing.
According to Siler, the people who dropped off Annie said she had stopped walking and eating. They also disclosed that she was 19 years old.
By the time Siler arrived in Dallas and checked to make sure her best friend and roommate, Lisa Flores, was OK with bringing home a dog in need, a rescue group had already taken Annie in. But the group was still looking for a foster home, so Siler and Flores immediately offered theirs.
