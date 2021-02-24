She sits at a bus station, away from the wind, head against the plexiglass, trying to get a few moments of sleep. At 16, she’s just been kicked out of her home in suburban Minneapolis. She’s taking a bus to the city, trying to figure out where she’s going to sleep.
And for three months, night after night, this same struggle continues.
Her name is Callynth Finney. Thirty years ago, this was her reality.
Today, Finney lives in Tyler and has dedicated her life to help the homeless within the city.
But until now, she’s never opened up to anyone about her own story — and why the mission hits so close to home.
“I experienced what it was like to sleep in an abandoned building, trying to use the dollar I had to stretch a cup of coffee in the 24-hour coffee shop because it was cold and I didn’t want to leave,” Finney said.
“My life on the street was a short time, a couple of months, but enough to get a taste of what that’s like. I was young, so I hadn’t burned bridges. I still had people, but I was ashamed to reach out for help because that wasn’t the culture that I grew up in,” Finney said.
Finney’s life changed when she became a Christian and a mother at 21. By this time, she had been off the streets for a few years.
“I haven’t shared these things because I’m a business owner. I’m not ashamed of it. There is a part of me that this is what I do … I keep that information close usually, until now, I’m telling you,” Finney said.
By the time Finney’s son was five years old, she was working as a hairdresser, but soon found herself selling everything she had.
“I was so in love with God. The way that people had loved me, not being raised in church and then having to start to go to church, the way that people loved me in that church, caused me to want to love others that same way. I decided I wanted to be a missionary,” Finney said.
Finney joined a missions training program in Minnesota. In 2001, she drove to Lindale to complete her training at Youth With A Mission, a worldwide mission program of 300,000 annual volunteers.
There, Finney met her husband. During her time in missions, she did street work. “We worked with the homeless, we worked in orphanages overseas, we worked in homeless shelters, especially during our training. My husband and I both had the same passion to love people with the love of God,” she said.
Seven years ago, Finney and her family left the ministry to make a living and grow as a family.
When Finney opened her photography studio in downtown Tyler, she began to meet people who were experiencing homelessness. Her relationships with them began to flourish when she found herself accidentally forming friendships with them.
“We also live near downtown, so sometimes they would knock on the door and ask for yard work and I would get to know them. My involvement with people experiencing homelessness in Tyler, began with them coming to my door.”
Whether it was her house or place of business, they asked if she could offer any work for them, anything to eat, permission to use her bathroom, asking if they could have some water. Through all of that, Finney got to hear their stories.
“They were no longer just people experiencing homelessness, but they became my friends. And you do what you can to love your friends the best way you’re able to, whether they’re homeless or not homeless,” Finney said.
“Anytime it’s cold, I remember that feeling and I wonder, ‘Where are the folks that are experiencing homelessness, where are they in our town?’”
Finney began to ask questions.
She would bring them coffee and blankets in the morning, but more than that, she began to have conversations with them that had nothing to do with their homelessness.
“‘What was your favorite birthday you ever remember?’ Regular conversations. Not wanting them to feel like I was looking at them as a homeless person, but as a person. And even going into their space, where they live, to eat with them. Not meeting them in a cafeteria where they’re serving the homeless, but just sitting on the ground eating together, talking, having coffee,” Finney said.
Through these relationships, Finney has gone through a journey, learning how to set healthy boundaries and learning the balance of loving and not enabling. She said it’s different for each person, and that there’s no rule for how she interacts with homeless people. “There are some people I would give money to, and others I wouldn’t,” Finney said.
For those who haven’t had interactions with people experiencing homelessness, Finney said it’s worthwhile to speak with them and learn their names — they’re human, after all, she said.
“It starts with acknowledging. When you’re homeless and people walk past you on the street and you don’t make eye contact because you’re afraid they’re going to ask you for money, you’re treating them like they’re invisible,” she said.
Finney often uses her personal Facebook profile to ask for donations in order to supply donations and materials to the homeless. She’s been able to build trust with her community, where she often receives donations through Venmo.
During the winter storm, the opportunity arose where Finney and her team were able to raise enough money to cover costs for hotel rooms for 177 people, a total of about $35,000.
“It came three weeks after a conversation I had with Andrea Wilson, who was the director of Path. Our conversation was surrounding the need for an emergency outreach street team that would be able to drive around and go out and find the need and help fulfill it,” Finney said.
A woman from Moldova, who lived in Houston and spoke broken English, inspired a conversation about the subject. The woman had been unlawfully evicted, according to Finney.
“She and her three little girls drove to Tyler because she heard that Tyler was a good place to just get day work, but she didn’t find any, so she’s panhandling in the cold parking lot of Home Depot with three shivering little girls, and she’s got a pair of flip flops and socks on and they don’t even have winter coats,” Finney said.
Finney was able to provide food and blankets to the family. “I called Andrea at PATH and Andrea just said, ‘This is why we need a street team. Because of people like her’ So I said, ‘Andrea, I bet that we could do this. I bet that I could raise money and we could get a 15 passenger van and we can get volunteers’,” she said.
“It was like God heard the conversation between Andrea and myself and then let my posts be seen by more people so that it created an awareness.”
Finney said that not only did the movement house 77 people, but it created an awareness of a need for a street team that would provide emergency care.
This was the moment the Tyler Street Team was born
“Our goal as Tyler Street Team is to provide emergency care for the homeless on location. The other goal is that there are a lot of fantastic organizations here in Tyler, right? We have Highway 80, the Gateway day center for the homeless, we have Path, Highway for Hope, I might be forgetting some, but there are needs that these organizations and administrators that we have, that are overworked and understaffed,” Finney said.
This is where the community can come in. Finney said she wanted to use her gift of networking to connect all different kinds of people in different families in different neighborhoods, to be able to, as families, help people themselves.
“I want to give people the opportunity to love their neighbor, including their homeless neighbor,” Finney said.
Most homeless people do not have a state ID, a birth certificate or a social security card, documents which are needed in order to stay at a homeless shelter, obtain a job and to take the next step in life.
“What I’ve asked is for different families to say, ‘Our family is going to adopt one person experiencing homelessness,’ and we assign that family to this person, not to bring them into their house, but to be responsible for helping them do the legwork to obtain proper identifying information so that they can make the next step,” Finney said.
The only thing Finney wants to accomplish is to give people the opportunity to love their neighbor. She said that the Tyler community stepped up to it during the winter storm and that some families even brought their children.
“I saw people that had never even had a conversation with a person experiencing homelessness, handing them plates of food, looking in their eyes, showing them that they matter, that they’re valuable and that they’re worth taking care of,” Finney said.
The efforts the Tyler Street Team went through to shelter homeless people was no easy task. The team experienced flooding in hotel rooms, often having to relocate some of the 177 homeless people. The team also endured very cold temperatures alongside the homeless.
“I could have gone home to my warm house with my family, we didn’t have any water or heating problems there, but what does that communicate to them if I say, ‘See y’all, I’m going to go over here. I’ll warm up and then come back and help you again?’ So I stayed with them. That communicates value, you’re worth me staying,” Finney said.
Finney said most of these people have a deep need for connection, most of them don’t have a family and they do their best to reject you, but they still walk away knowing that you see their value.
The Tyler Street Team now has a 15-passenger van which was purchased for only $1,000. It is 21 years old and has 350,000 miles on it. Finney plans to put a phone number on the side of the van. Whoever is driving the van at the time will have the phone number forwarded to their cell phone, where they can receive the call for the Street Team to go and assist the people experiencing homelessness.
“I want the Tyler Street Team to be the community of Tyler. I feel like that’s going to happen,” Finney said.
During the storm, people made donations to Super 8, where the team used an exercise room as a storage closet. Each day, the donations were reorganized because it was so much they received. Natural Grocers also provided the team with plenty of totes. The people experiencing homelessness were often able to go down to the first floor of the motel to get the things they needed, like socks and underwear. When the homeless population left after the storm, the team provided departure bags with things they would need.
For the supplies that remained, Finney stored the donations in a supply pod.
Finney was able to provide assessments to the homeless with a series of questions in order to provide services to them, available whenever the person needs it. Among the questions, there were topics such as prayer and medical attention.
“I really wanted to be able to help them, but I didn’t know how many of them were actually going to follow through. If I sent it back to their room with them, I would’ve never seen it again. That was my incentive, giving them $5,” she said.
Finney said that during the winter storm, many of the people experiencing homelessness were so grateful for everything that was happening for them that they were volunteering and offering to clean and be of service in some way. Some helped serve dinner, some cleaned floors, shared clean towels and supplies and more.
During the winter storm, there were multiple media outlets reporting on the good doing and people helping people, but Finney emphasized that these people were more than just a project.
“If you’re going to photograph them, ask permission and be sensitive to the situation before you ask permission. I’d say leave your camera at home. Just tell the story. Come and talk to some people before you bring your camera in. Come and talk to them without the camera,” she said.
“I know that everybody was there because they want to highlight, even if they’re not getting someone on camera, but how does that make that person feel when they look around the corner and see a camera? There were some awkward moments. While I’m grateful, sometimes you need to put the value of the person before the value of the story,” Finney said.
There are some homeless people who Finney said may have anxiety and fear about what the media would do with their photo, which could reach potential employers or people they may not want to see them in their worst state.
“You shouldn’t even ask them unless you’ve established some type of connection first and you can feel that that door is already open,” she said.
When she was homeless, Finney felt like a failure. She thought people would make judgements of her for what she was going through. She wished for someone to talk to her and ask her about her story.
“There’s desperation. It only leaves you in survival mode for that moment, because you don’t really believe that anything will work out in the long run anyway. And then we wonder why homeless people use drugs and alcohol.
"If you were sleeping in the freezing cold, if you were in pain, if you didn’t have proper medical care, there’s this guy that I know that’s homeless that has problems with his knees. His knees are in pain so much and the only way he can walk is to be drunk all the time… For some of them, their lives are so bad, they just want to escape it,” Finney said.
One thing Finney said people need is for someone to believe in them and knowing that they’re valuable.
The Tyler Street Team is working to become an official nonprofit organization. Finney said she saw, especially during the winter storm, that there are a lot of people who want to do something to help, they just don’t know what to do.
The team plans to partner with the Andrews Center Behavioral Healthcare System to make a plan to meet the mental health needs of the homeless.
“Everyday, our plans are falling into place and I can’t wait to experience all that is to come, along with the rest of my team and with our Tyler community,” Finney said.
The team will be attending a training that will better equip them to meet the emergency mental health needs of those experiencing homelessness, exactly where they’re located. The team will also be given the tools to have the homeless properly assessed, wherever they’re most comfortable.
“What is exciting is that anyone in the community who wants to help us with this, will be able to. We are needing emotionally intelligent people with no credentials necessary who are willing to be trained to be on our response team,” Finney said.
Finney then adds, “There’s a lot of generosity, there’s a lot of love that people want to give. They just need the opportunity to present itself and to be obvious.”
(To help the Tyler Street Team: Venmo: Callynth-Finney, Paypal: Callynth@gmail.com or CashApp: CallynthFinney)