A story on a 6-year-old taking his Valentine's Day date to a McDonald's drive-thru on his Power Wheels toy is going viral.
Because of the pandemic, children at the school have separate days and they were unable to exchange Valentine's Day cards.
Tom Rivers, the Orleans Hub editor, captured the moment here with photos and a video.
Cooper Traxler took his Valentine’s date Natalee Olsen, 6, through the drive-through and received an escort from the Orleans N.Y. County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Steve Fox.
Rivers said the two met last year in kindergarten and became best friends. They are in first grade class together this year, but they are on opposite days with students having in-person classes two days a week. They only see each other on Wednesdays, but that’s through Google Meet with their other classmates.
When the families bumped into each other, Cooper made the most of his opportunity, asking Natalee to be his valentine and came up with the McDonald's idea.
The parents worked out the details for the special date, which included a visit from Otto, the K-9 with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office and his handler, Deputy Jeff Cole. Cooper said he wants to be a K-9 handler when he’s an adult.
Someone donated the Power Wheels toy car with a note that said it was from a, “Hopeless Romantic.”
Rivers reported "After they parked the Power Wheels car, Cooper and Natalee went inside McDonald’s to enjoy their Happy Meals. They both dressed up for the occasion."